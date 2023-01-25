Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
The nation’s best defense set to lead Vols against Texas in top-10 matchup
The No. 4 Vols (17-3) are set to take on No. 10 Texas for the premier game of the final SEC/Big 12 challenge at 6 p.m. on Saturday. College GameDay will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena for the first time since Jan. 15, 2011 when the Vols took down Vanderbilt 67-64.
utdailybeacon.com
Vols making 'kill shots' part of identity
Olivier Nkamhoua rose up and slammed a two-hand jam and Georgia head coach Mike White called a timeout, down 27 with just 8:40 left to play. The Bulldogs had become the latest victim of one of Tennessee’s signature “kill shots.”. The Vols used a “kill shot” to dominate...
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee falls to rival Huskies 84-67
Thompson-Boling was rumbling Thursday night as over 12,000 fans gathered to watch the much anticipated Lady Vols-Huskies matchup. Trailing by a mere four points at halftime, the victory seemed to be within reach for Tennessee, but No. 5 UConn pulled away quickly, cementing the Lady Vols tragic fate with a 84-67 loss.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols ‘getting there’ following loss to UConn
The Lady Vols have yet to beat a ranked team this season. With the loss to No. 5 UConn on Thursday night, Tennessee falls to 0-7 against ranked competition. The matchup with the Huskies on Thursday had many similarities to the inaugural game of the rivalry. When UConn head coach Geno Auriemma first beat Tennessee in 1995, UConn was a program on the come up. He defeated the established juggernaut that was Pat Summitt and went on to win a championship.
utdailybeacon.com
Vols use a pair of lopsided runs to trample Bulldogs
The No. 4 Vols took down the Bulldogs 70-41 at home on Wednesday night. Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) is now on a three game win-streak after a home loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14. The Vols opened up sluggishly and struggled down low for the beginning of the first half. They were outrebounded 9-4 with under 11 minutes remaining while the Bulldogs kept it close, trailing 19-17.
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Vols' defense paves way to 70-41 win over Georgia
Like many of its previous 16 wins this season, Tennessee’s defense was impenetrable, and it led to a dominating win. Georgia took an early lead over the Vols, but Tennessee quickly snatched it away behind a 7-0 run. The Vols then went on a 9-0 run and held Georgia to just five points in the final nine minutes of the first half.
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
utdailybeacon.com
Zakai Zeigler included on Defensive Player of the Year watch list
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The sophomore guard leads the team in steals with 46 and is averaging 2.4 steals per game in SEC play. Zeigler ranks 22nd in the nation in steals per game, while the Vols are eighth in the nation in steals per game with 9.7.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee loses to UConn despite Horston’s 27-point night
On the national stage and in a packed Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee (16-6, 8-0) fell to No. 5 UConn (18-2, 11-0) 84-67 on Thursday night. Kellie Harper has yet to beat the Huskies as the Lady Vols’ head coach. The rivalry matchup had an official attendance of 13,804, the largest...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Meme Video
The Tennessee Volunteers are the 2022 Orange Bowl champions. After a few key games this season, the Tennessee football social media department has pieced together some clever videos. The videos involve some of the best memes circulating the internet to tell the story of whatever game they were involved in.
utdailybeacon.com
Campus master plan, vision for 'greatest decade,' inspires praise and protest
The 2020s, years known as “the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee” by UT System President Randy Boyd, have come into fuller view. Every 10 years, university leaders partner with architectural and consulting firms to embark on the months-long process of creating a massive document: the campus master plan. The newest plan, which began development in 2021 to replace its 2011 predecessor, includes near-term and long-term construction and renovation projects and is the result of nearly 18 months of public forums, survey responses, campus tours and meetings.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
utdailybeacon.com
McClung event commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day, twentieth anniversary of Tennessee holocaust survivor project
Members of the University of Tennessee community gathered at the McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture on Friday afternoon for a reflective event in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event focused on the experience of Tennesseans who experienced the genocide, including Jewish survivors of concentration camps and...
WATE
New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
utdailybeacon.com
Sutherland Golden Roast relocates, plans to grow in Cherokee Mills space
The Golden Roast’s Sutherland location recently moved out of the building it occupied for the last several years. But don’t worry – its new location is just about a one-minute drive from the last one. Relocating to a space in Cherokee Mills, on the corner of Sutherland...
