Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

Vols making 'kill shots' part of identity

Olivier Nkamhoua rose up and slammed a two-hand jam and Georgia head coach Mike White called a timeout, down 27 with just 8:40 left to play. The Bulldogs had become the latest victim of one of Tennessee’s signature “kill shots.”. The Vols used a “kill shot” to dominate...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Tennessee falls to rival Huskies 84-67

Thompson-Boling was rumbling Thursday night as over 12,000 fans gathered to watch the much anticipated Lady Vols-Huskies matchup. Trailing by a mere four points at halftime, the victory seemed to be within reach for Tennessee, but No. 5 UConn pulled away quickly, cementing the Lady Vols tragic fate with a 84-67 loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols ‘getting there’ following loss to UConn

The Lady Vols have yet to beat a ranked team this season. With the loss to No. 5 UConn on Thursday night, Tennessee falls to 0-7 against ranked competition. The matchup with the Huskies on Thursday had many similarities to the inaugural game of the rivalry. When UConn head coach Geno Auriemma first beat Tennessee in 1995, UConn was a program on the come up. He defeated the established juggernaut that was Pat Summitt and went on to win a championship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols use a pair of lopsided runs to trample Bulldogs

The No. 4 Vols took down the Bulldogs 70-41 at home on Wednesday night. Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) is now on a three game win-streak after a home loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14. The Vols opened up sluggishly and struggled down low for the beginning of the first half. They were outrebounded 9-4 with under 11 minutes remaining while the Bulldogs kept it close, trailing 19-17.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Vols' defense paves way to 70-41 win over Georgia

Like many of its previous 16 wins this season, Tennessee’s defense was impenetrable, and it led to a dominating win. Georgia took an early lead over the Vols, but Tennessee quickly snatched it away behind a 7-0 run. The Vols then went on a 9-0 run and held Georgia to just five points in the final nine minutes of the first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Zakai Zeigler included on Defensive Player of the Year watch list

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The sophomore guard leads the team in steals with 46 and is averaging 2.4 steals per game in SEC play. Zeigler ranks 22nd in the nation in steals per game, while the Vols are eighth in the nation in steals per game with 9.7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee loses to UConn despite Horston’s 27-point night

On the national stage and in a packed Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee (16-6, 8-0) fell to No. 5 UConn (18-2, 11-0) 84-67 on Thursday night. Kellie Harper has yet to beat the Huskies as the Lady Vols’ head coach. The rivalry matchup had an official attendance of 13,804, the largest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Meme Video

The Tennessee Volunteers are the 2022 Orange Bowl champions. After a few key games this season, the Tennessee football social media department has pieced together some clever videos. The videos involve some of the best memes circulating the internet to tell the story of whatever game they were involved in.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Campus master plan, vision for 'greatest decade,' inspires praise and protest

The 2020s, years known as “the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee” by UT System President Randy Boyd, have come into fuller view. Every 10 years, university leaders partner with architectural and consulting firms to embark on the months-long process of creating a massive document: the campus master plan. The newest plan, which began development in 2021 to replace its 2011 predecessor, includes near-term and long-term construction and renovation projects and is the result of nearly 18 months of public forums, survey responses, campus tours and meetings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
utdailybeacon.com

McClung event commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day, twentieth anniversary of Tennessee holocaust survivor project

Members of the University of Tennessee community gathered at the McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture on Friday afternoon for a reflective event in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event focused on the experience of Tennesseans who experienced the genocide, including Jewish survivors of concentration camps and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
KNOXVILLE, TN

