FLEMINGTON, NJ — Senior Morgan Groff paced the Warriors with 15 points while Ava Lobozzo added 12 points and 8 rebounds as the Warriors bounced Hunterdon Central on Saturday, 60-33. Giana Lobozzo pitched in 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the win. Margaret D’Alessandro led the Red Devils (5-14) with 8 points. “Another great team win for the girls today,” said WHRHS assistant coach Jeff Dealaman. “It was exactly the kind of game we needed as we head into a bit of a break in our schedule with our next game not coming until we host Bridgewater on February 7th. The girls will get some well-deserved rest this upcoming week and we look forward to seeing how the brackets shake out for both the county and state tournaments. We’re definitely playing our best basketball right now and looking forward carrying it into those tournaments!” Watchung Hills improved to 15-4 and next hosts the Panthers on Feb. 7.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 31 MINUTES AGO