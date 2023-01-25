Read full article on original website
Downey beats Enochs in low-scoring CCAL boys basketball matchup
Reuben Lewis and Lloyd French each scored 17 points.
Starling scores 22, Notre Dame holds on against Louisville
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman J.J. Starling scored a season-high 22 points, Nate Laszewski added 17 and Notre Dame defeated Louisville 76-62 on Saturday despite seeing a 30-point second-half lead cut in half. Starling made 7 of 8 shots and scored 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a 46-24 halftime advantage. A three-point play by Ryan Cormac capped an 8-0 run that gave Notre Dame a 30-point lead with 17:12 left. The Fighting Irish, with three ACC losses in which they once led by double digits, saw their 30-point lead dwindle to 14 points when Louisville went on a 21-5 run. Kamari Lands had eight points and Mike James seven of the 21 points and the Cardinals scored the last 11 straight in closing the gap to 64-50 with 8:19 remaining. The Cardinals never got closer than 14 points, the last time at 76-62 when Fabio Basili hit a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining.
WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Rolls Over Hunterdon Central, 60-33
FLEMINGTON, NJ — Senior Morgan Groff paced the Warriors with 15 points while Ava Lobozzo added 12 points and 8 rebounds as the Warriors bounced Hunterdon Central on Saturday, 60-33. Giana Lobozzo pitched in 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the win. Margaret D’Alessandro led the Red Devils (5-14) with 8 points. “Another great team win for the girls today,” said WHRHS assistant coach Jeff Dealaman. “It was exactly the kind of game we needed as we head into a bit of a break in our schedule with our next game not coming until we host Bridgewater on February 7th. The girls will get some well-deserved rest this upcoming week and we look forward to seeing how the brackets shake out for both the county and state tournaments. We’re definitely playing our best basketball right now and looking forward carrying it into those tournaments!” Watchung Hills improved to 15-4 and next hosts the Panthers on Feb. 7.
Saints' D.J. Williams to Join Senior Bowl Coaching Staff
D.J. Williams joins the Senior Bowl coaching staff, as the Saints now have four coaches represented in Mobile next week.
