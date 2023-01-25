ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs

Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Justice Haynes working towards perfection ahead of freshman season at Alabama

Alabama football’s freshman running back, Justice Haynes never misses an opportunity to work and get better. Haynes, who garnered a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites during the recruiting process, is currently enrolled at the University of Alabama. He is also back in the lab with Marquell Beckwith of Beckwith Sports Academy, who has trained Haynes for quite some time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?

Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll

Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers Pike Road DL Malik Blocton

Malik Blocton has seen his recruitment hit another gear over the last week. Blocton now holds 37 D1 offers after earning an offer from Alabama football Thursday. The Pike Road High School product is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after 2024 recruits in the country. Nick Saban informed Blocton...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DB Jordan Battle opts to not play in the 2023 Senior Bowl

Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle will no longer be suiting up in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The news was first reported by Creg Stephenson of AL.com on Wednesday. Battle originally accepted the invitation to play in the annual senior game back in December but instead will focus...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
riverregionsports.com

Forty years after his death, Bryant's legacy still hard to match

The majority of the older citizens in the country can probably recite where they were when they heard that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The same is probably true in this part of the country regarding the news that Alabama football coach and icon Paul “Bear” Bryant passed away on this day, Jan. 26, 1983.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?

The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
TUSCALOOSA, AL

