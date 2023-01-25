Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
tdalabamamag.com
Justice Haynes working towards perfection ahead of freshman season at Alabama
Alabama football’s freshman running back, Justice Haynes never misses an opportunity to work and get better. Haynes, who garnered a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites during the recruiting process, is currently enrolled at the University of Alabama. He is also back in the lab with Marquell Beckwith of Beckwith Sports Academy, who has trained Haynes for quite some time.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain names California coach Shane McComb next head football coach
NORTH SHELBY – They went all the way across the country to do it, but the Oak Mountain Eagles have found their next head football coach. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Shane McComb was board approved at the Shelby County BOE meeting to become the next leader of the OMHS football program.
Alabama recruiting class is loaded with nine 5-star recruits
Win or lose, the Alabama Crimson Tide will beat your favorite team on the recruiting trails. With nearly everybody committed in the 2023 cycle, Alabama will have the No. 1 recruiting class across college football. Alabama has the No. 1 overall ranking per the 247Sports Composite Index for 2023. The...
Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?
Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
247Sports
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers Pike Road DL Malik Blocton
Malik Blocton has seen his recruitment hit another gear over the last week. Blocton now holds 37 D1 offers after earning an offer from Alabama football Thursday. The Pike Road High School product is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after 2024 recruits in the country. Nick Saban informed Blocton...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Jordan Battle opts to not play in the 2023 Senior Bowl
Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle will no longer be suiting up in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The news was first reported by Creg Stephenson of AL.com on Wednesday. Battle originally accepted the invitation to play in the annual senior game back in December but instead will focus...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB has fans believing he can bring fear back to Crimson Tide defense
Alabama fans have been waiting for a few years to see a linebacker put the fear factor back in the Crimson Tide’s defense. Some of the best players at the position that won national championships in the Nick Saban era were in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Nico Johnson,...
Alabama Women's Basketball Responds in Big Way After LSU Loss
The Crimson Tide won a big SEC game to jump up in the conference standings.
Alabama Football: Confidence soars for a Jeremy Pruitt return
In the last 24 hours, confidence has soared about a Jeremy Pruitt return to Alabama Football. Much of the recent enthusiasm is being generated by what can only be labeled as rumor. Too many who claim to be Alabama football insiders are too often wannabes. On the Bama Hammer site,...
No. 2 Alabama Basketball Overcomes, Outlasts Mississippi State 66-63
The Crimson Tide improves to 8-0 in SEC play despite sloppy play on both ends of the court.
riverregionsports.com
Forty years after his death, Bryant's legacy still hard to match
The majority of the older citizens in the country can probably recite where they were when they heard that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The same is probably true in this part of the country regarding the news that Alabama football coach and icon Paul “Bear” Bryant passed away on this day, Jan. 26, 1983.
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma
The Crimson Tide and Sooners will meet in the 2023 SEC / Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. on Saturday afternoon.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
Comments / 0