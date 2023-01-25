Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At RAW 30 Over “The Man” Feud
Ric Flair apologizes to The Man. Flair opened up about apologizing to Becky Lynch over the heat between them and meeting her husband Seth Rollins backstage on RAW XXX. He spoke about this during the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast. “It started out with...
Kevin Owens Says The WWE Locker Room Is Happy To See Stephanie McMahon Take Some Time For Herself
While speaking to Nick Talbot of the San Antonio Express, Kevin Owens commented on Stephanie’s resignation as Co-CEO. Owens had nothing but words of praise for Stephanie during her tenure in WWE management. He also spoke for the people backstage when he said that he is pleased to hear that the former Co-CEO has taken out time to focus on herself.
Bray Wyatt Believes Uncle Howdy Is More Than A Creepy Guy In The Shadows
Bray Wyatt talks the influence of Uncle Howdy. For weeks and weeks, Uncle Howdy has been encountering Bray Wyatt on various occasions on SmackDown, while spreading his demonic intentions over Alexa Bliss on RAW. Wyatt recently revealed in-depth details about Uncle Howdy during an interview with Out of Character with Ryan Satin.
WWE Main Event Results – 1/26/23
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on January 26th on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on January 23rd from the Wells Fargo center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full results are below. WWE Main Event Results (1/26) – Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa. – Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke.
LA Knight Doesn’t Think His Voice Sounds Like The Rock’s
LA Knight is regarded as one of the best promo workers in WWE right now and there is a good reason for that. In fact, LA Knight has managed to win over many thanks to his promos. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, LA Knight talked about his...
WWE Releases Full 2021 Royal Rumble Match
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a day away, WWE has been hyping up the event as much as they can. They’ve even released full length Royal Rumble matches on their YouTube channel and the latest one is the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble which took place in the Thunder Dome and was won by the Rated R SuperStar, Edge. Revisit the match below to get ready for Saturday’s event!
Kenny Omega Missed AEW Dynamite Due To Ongoing Visa Issues
Kenny Omega was absent from this week’s AEW Dynamite, with many fans wondering why. A new report has shed some light on the subject however. According to the report by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega wanted to be at the Rupp Arena, but visa issues stalled his arrival. We’re told...
Mat Fitchett Announces He’s Stepping Away From Wrestling
Independent wrestler Mat Fitchett announced that he will be stepping away from the squared circle due to mental health reasonings. He posted a message on his twitter account stating his reasons and says that his love and passion for Pro-Wrestling is gone and he will be gone for the foreseeable future to spend time with his family and get healthy again. Mental health struggles are no joke and we hope the best for Mat and send our love and support.
Rey Mysterio Gets His Revenge On Karrion Kross
For weeks and weeks on Smackdown, Scarlett and Karrion Kross have been tormenting Tey Mysterio every chance he gets. From mental games to viciously attacking the legend himself, Rey can’t catch a break. But tonight, they finally stepped face to face, one on one in a match and Rey Mysterio extracted his revenge when he picked up the win via roll-up. But, something tells me this is far from over and Kross will target Rey tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble.
Triple H Discusses Austin Theory’s Star Potential
Austin Theory won the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series and has been on a roll since his huge win. In fact, his stock only continues to rise with every passing week. While speaking during an interview with ESPN, Triple H was asked about Austin Theory’s status in WWE....
Jay Briscoe’s Homophobic Tweets Not Only Reason For Warner’s Ban Of The Briscoes
For many wrestling fans, The Briscoes controversy centres around homophobic tweets sent by Jay Briscoe in the past. However, it appears that may not be the only reason Warner Media would ban the iconic ROH tag team from AEW programming. As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the homophobic social...
John Morrison Recalls Igniting A Riot While Wrestling Rey Mysterio In AAA
John Morrison has faced off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world has to offer during his time in Vince McMahon’s company over the years. This includes even Rey Mysterio. While speaking on Power Up with Tony Horton, John Morrison recalled the time he started a...
WATCH: WWE Reveals The Top Most Controversial Royal Rumble Moments
Let’s get ready to Rumble. WWE has revealed the Top 10 most controversial moments in Royal Rumble history. From the final two being eliminated at the same time, to people getting eliminated from others who aren’t even in the match, what is the number one most controversial Royal Rumble moment? Check out the list below!
Adam Cole Teases Return At AEW Revolution
Tonight on AEW Dynamite a video package aired showing Adam Cole right before his AEW return last week. He spoke about how excited he was to hear the roar of the crowd again and says he will be back in the ring soon. The video then shows a shot of Adam Cole staring at a AEW Revolution banner, teasing that he may return to in-ring action in five weeks at the pay-per-view event. But, who could his opponent be?
Rich Swann To Challenge Josh Alexander At IMPACT No Surender
The IMPACT No Surrender 2023 main event is set. Rich Swann will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship on February 24th at IMPACT No Surrender. Rich Swann won the opportunity in a Golden Six Shooter Elimination Match on Thursday, January 26th when Rich defeated five other former World Champions, Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.
Joe Hendry Remixes A Song To Call Matt Cardona And Brian Myers ‘Edges Bitches’
Joe Hendry can’t be stopped. Not only is he a great pro-wrestler and the current IMPACT Digital Media Champion, but it’s very well known that Joe Hendry is a great musician as well. Now, on last nights edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Joe put his musical talents to the test when he performed a remix of Heaven is a Place on Earth and referred to Matt Cardona and Brian Myers as “Edge’s Bitches.” You can check out the hilarious song below.
Rhea Ripley Trains Dominik Mysterio For The Royal Rumble
Dominik is looking to win the Royal Rumble and he’s enlisted Rhea Ripley to help train him for the Royal Rumble. Though Rhea has never won a Rumble match, he has been in quite a few and has even been in the final two in the past. WWE has uploaded a video of the training session, including Dominik having his “Mami” answer questions for him. Could the teachings of Rhea Ripley help Dominik win the Royal Rumble this weekend? I guess we will see this Saturday! You can check out the video below.
AEW Rampage Card Revealed For 1/27/23
AEW Rampage is heating up. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed. After Wheeler YUTA made a challenge to Adam Page, that match has become official. Plus, a women’s title eliminator is set and Powerhouse Hobbs is in action. AEW Rampage 1/27/23:
Matt Riddle’s Royal Rumble Status Up In The Air
Matt Riddle is out of rehab but may still miss the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Matt Riddle is out of rehab, and he also got a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu belt this week while training under Daniel Gracie. That being said, if his six-week injury return timeline was all for a WWE storyline, then he might actually have more time to wait for his Wellness Policy suspension to expire.
WWE ‘This Is Awesome’ Returns On 1/27/23
WWE has many original shows on Peacock and one of those is ‘This Is Awesome’, a show that looks back at great moments for specific events. Now, the show is returning for the season premier this Friday, January 27th with an episode dedicated to the most awesome Royal Rumble moments. You can check out the trailer for the show below.
