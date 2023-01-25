Read full article on original website
Beshear presents $8.9 million for local utilities, charities
While Governor Beshear was in Paducah Friday for downtown's City Block project groundbreaking, he also brought along lots of checks totalling $8.9 million for local agencies, utilities and charities. The governor presented $4.1 million in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency. The Delta Regional...
Traffic signal in downtown Wickliffe may convert to 4-way stop
A traffic signal in downtown Wickliffe will be placed in red flashing mode starting Monday morning as part of a week-long traffic study. The signal at the intersection of US 51 and KY 121 will function as a 4-way stop, and traffic flow will be monitored at various times of the day.
Ground broken for Paducah City Block Project
Ground was broken Friday for downtown Paducah's City Block Project. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was one of many dignitaries from the state and local levels on hand for the ceremony. Beshear said, "It'll be a link between Paducah's past and its future. It's proof that the region's vibrant economy is not only back, but it's growing. And it is a boost to the city's growing and vibrant downtown."
Precision Sonar announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County
On Thursday, Precision Sonar and Outdoors announced plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Marshall County. The producer of GPS and sonar mounting systems for fishing will make a nearly $2.2 million investment creating 12 full-time jobs. The company said it will build a new facility near its existing location...
Lt. Governor tours western Kentucky with funding for education, infrastructure, tourism
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a swing through western Kentucky bringing funding for education, infrastructure, and tourism projects. Coleman made stops in Murray, Mayfield, and Benton. While in Benton, Coleman, a former teacher, presented Marshall County Schools with $9,590,200 for a new vocational center. The money is part of about...
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
3 counties stay ‘abnormally dry’ on drought monitor
Despite picking up over an inch of rain over the past week, three Kentucky counties remain “Abnormally Dry,” according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report that was released on Thursday. Portions of Ballard, Livingston, and McCracken counties along the Ohio River remain in that lowest category of...
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
Marshall County man arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking
A Marshall County man was arrested near Paducah on Wednesday on charges involving fentanyl. Earlier this month, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department allegedly made undercover fentanyl purchases from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of the Griggstown Road area of Marshall County. Following the reported purchases, detectives got a warrant for...
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
Paducah Police asking for help locating stolen trailer
Paducah Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a stolen utility trailer. The trailer was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Center Street. Police said since the attached photo was taken, the owner added a. six-foot tailgate to the trailer. Anyone with information regarding...
Donate blood, see a great show!
The McCracken County Public Library and the Carson Center have teamed up to provide life-saving blood. Anyone who donates blood at the upcoming drive will get two free tickets to a show of their choice in the Carson Center's "First Stages Series." The blood drive takes place in the meeting...
Paducah police ask for public’s help finding man suspected of stealing 2 vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man wanted for stealing two vehicles over the weekend. Justus K. White, 18, of Paducah faces charges in warrants of theft by unlawful taking-vehicle, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle and fradulant use of a credit card.
