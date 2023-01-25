Ground was broken Friday for downtown Paducah's City Block Project. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was one of many dignitaries from the state and local levels on hand for the ceremony. Beshear said, "It'll be a link between Paducah's past and its future. It's proof that the region's vibrant economy is not only back, but it's growing. And it is a boost to the city's growing and vibrant downtown."

