Puckett Football Grad Goes Pro With USFL Pittsburgh Team

Puckett grad Sedevyn Gray knows what it means to rise through the ranks.

He played football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, then DI FCS Mississippi Valley State University, then DII West Alabama.

Now, he’s going pro with the United States Football League’s Pittsburgh Maulers!

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shared his conversation with Gray about getting to this point in his career and what he hopes to accomplish at the next level.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.