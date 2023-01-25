Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
wabi.tv
Bangor, Old Town, and Orono have a new option for internet provider
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of residents and businesses in Bangor, Old Town, and Orono now have another option for high-speed fiber internet. GoNetSpeed, a 100% fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its fiber-optic network in Old Town, Orono, and throughout Bangor is complete. More than 12,000 locations...
Can a town just dissolve? Dennysville considers de-organizing.
Many of the 20 residents that attended a town meeting expressed support for de-organizing the rural Washington County community of Dennysville, whose town office is shown here. Photo by Alan Kryszak. Once a thriving lumber community that dates back to the late 1700’s, the humble town of Dennysville in far...
mdislander.com
Writing workshop aims to spark creativity with art
SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Award-winning writer Annaliese Jakimides will teach a writing workshop at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. This workshop is designed to help participants unlock creativity and leave with some works in progress. This event is in person and costs...
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday
After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
WMTW
Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses
UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor town manager resigns
BAR HARBOR—After one year on the job, Bar Harbor’s Town Manager has resigned. Kevin Sutherland has tendered his resignation to the Town Council, citing personal reasons.
WGME
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
mdislander.com
Allen W. Murphy
Allen W. Murphy, 87, died Dec. 28, 2022, at an Ellsworth nursing home. He was born in Seal Cove, March 2, 1935, the son of James “Buster” Murphy and Sheila (Carter) Murphy. He will be remembered by most as the caretaker for the Carter Farm property in Seal Cove. Previously his grandparents’ property, it was eventually sold to the Putnam family, which he enjoyed working for until his retirement in 2020.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Plans being created for extricating animals from collapsed barn in Union
Update Jan. 26, 2:45 p.m. — According to an afternoon update that was provided to the Union Town Manager, Jay Feyler, four cows succumbed after a barn collapsed this morning on the North Union Road. Another cow was seriously injured. Along with the owners and the fire department, many...
thepenobscottimes.com
Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage
A Maine nonprofit that assists low- and moderate-income families will have nine 3D-printed houses made out of recyclable materials to help address the state’s affordable housing shortage. Penquis is partnering with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center and MaineHousing and received $3.3 million in state, federal...
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
wabi.tv
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
