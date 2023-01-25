ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
ELLSWORTH, ME
The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor, Old Town, and Orono have a new option for internet provider

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of residents and businesses in Bangor, Old Town, and Orono now have another option for high-speed fiber internet. GoNetSpeed, a 100% fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its fiber-optic network in Old Town, Orono, and throughout Bangor is complete. More than 12,000 locations...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Writing workshop aims to spark creativity with art

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Award-winning writer Annaliese Jakimides will teach a writing workshop at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. This workshop is designed to help participants unlock creativity and leave with some works in progress. This event is in person and costs...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday

After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
BREWER, ME
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
WMTW

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor town manager resigns

BAR HARBOR—After one year on the job, Bar Harbor’s Town Manager has resigned. Kevin Sutherland has tendered his resignation to the Town Council, citing personal reasons.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WGME

Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses

(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
SEARSPORT, ME
mdislander.com

Allen W. Murphy

Allen W. Murphy, 87, died Dec. 28, 2022, at an Ellsworth nursing home. He was born in Seal Cove, March 2, 1935, the son of James “Buster” Murphy and Sheila (Carter) Murphy. He will be remembered by most as the caretaker for the Carter Farm property in Seal Cove. Previously his grandparents’ property, it was eventually sold to the Putnam family, which he enjoyed working for until his retirement in 2020.
ELLSWORTH, ME
thepenobscottimes.com

Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage

A Maine nonprofit that assists low- and moderate-income families will have nine 3D-printed houses made out of recyclable materials to help address the state’s affordable housing shortage. Penquis is partnering with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center and MaineHousing and received $3.3 million in state, federal...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Several State Offices closed for storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy