ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greensboro-nc.gov

Library Offers Workshop on Seasonal Food & Sustainability January 27

Learn about growing fruits, vegetables and herbs at your home or community garden at 2 pm, Friday, January 27 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Rd. Discover how a garden contributes to a healthy diet and sustainable living. Enjoy some seasonal winter veggies prepared by interns from the UNCG Nutrition Department.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy