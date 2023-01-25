ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream

Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Album (So Far)

Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, titled Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is coming soon. This LP will follow a pause from any full-length releases in 2022, which was preceded by two albums in 2021: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails over the Country Club. Between official announcements and news being rolled out via Del Rey’s (private) Instagram page, we’ve collected all the details available so far.
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream

Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream

Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream

Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
CoSign: Samia Gets Real

We’ve (re)rebranded our Artist of the Month series to CoSign, but it remains an accolade given to an up-and-coming artist or group who is poised for the big time. For January 2023, we’re highlighting Nashville singer-songwriter Samia and her vulnerable new album, Honey. “I’m debilitatingly existential. Everything has...
Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development

Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
Where to Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a smash hit when it premiered last March, and now that the 2023 Oscar nominations are out, it’s confirmed: This blending of sci-fi, action, and drama from the Daniels (our Filmmakers of the Year) is one for the books. Michelle Yeoh was nominated...
