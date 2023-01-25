Read full article on original website
Related
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out
Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.
OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil “My Pain”: Stream
OTTTO, the band featuring bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), have announced a new album titled Life Is a Game. The Los Angeles trio have unveiled the song/video “My Pain” ahead of the LP’s March 24th release. Trujillo is joined by singer-guitarist Bryan Noah...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream
Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Jane’s Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows
Jane’s Addiction have announced that they will continue performing without guitarist Dave Navarro, who is still suffering from the effects of long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer will take his place on the band’s recently announced upcoming tour dates. Navarro missed all of the...
Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: “I Always Think of It Cinematically”
Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has spent his career trying to make a name for himself as both an actor and a musical artist, but these days, he doesn’t try to do both at once. “I tend to find that if I have my attention on both at one time, I lose momentum on either one,” he tells Consequence. “So I tend to switch off.”
Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Album (So Far)
Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, titled Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is coming soon. This LP will follow a pause from any full-length releases in 2022, which was preceded by two albums in 2021: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails over the Country Club. Between official announcements and news being rolled out via Del Rey’s (private) Instagram page, we’ve collected all the details available so far.
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream
Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Mining Metal: ANTIMONUMENT, Conjureth, Geistlicht, Hammers of Misfortune, Iravu, Negative Vortex, Nothingness, and SUPERTERRESTRIAL
Mining Metal is a monthly column from Heavy Consequence contributing writers Langdon Hickman and Colin Dempsey. The focus is on noteworthy new music emerging from the non-mainstream metal scene, highlighting releases from small and independent labels — or even releases from unsigned acts. Looking back on 2022, three bands...
Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream
Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.
Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream
Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th. “‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist...
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream
Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
Heavy Song of the Week: Tribulation Dance Between Death, Prog, and Power Metal on “Axis Mundi”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Tribulation’s “Axis Mundi.”. New Tribulation is always a cause for celebration. The Swedish metallers tend...
CoSign: Samia Gets Real
We’ve (re)rebranded our Artist of the Month series to CoSign, but it remains an accolade given to an up-and-coming artist or group who is poised for the big time. For January 2023, we’re highlighting Nashville singer-songwriter Samia and her vulnerable new album, Honey. “I’m debilitatingly existential. Everything has...
U2 Share Reimagined Version of “With or Without You”: Stream
U2 are gearing up to release Songs of Surrender, an album featuring reimagined recordings of 40 of the storied band’s songs. Ahead of the collection’s debut, the band has shared a new version of their 1987 hit “With or Without You,” which you can listen to below.
Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development
Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
The War on Drugs Perform “Victim” on Austin City Limits: Exclusive
Beloved live music show Austin City Limits continues its 48th season on PBS this week with a performance from The War on Drugs. The band’s full set doesn’t air until January 28th, but until then, Consequence has an exclusive premiere of their rendition of “Victim,” which you can watch below.
Where to Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once was a smash hit when it premiered last March, and now that the 2023 Oscar nominations are out, it’s confirmed: This blending of sci-fi, action, and drama from the Daniels (our Filmmakers of the Year) is one for the books. Michelle Yeoh was nominated...
Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch
Prime Video has shared the teaser trailer for its adaptation of BookTok favorite Daisy Jones & the Six starring Riley Keough as the eponymous character alongside Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. Watch it ahead of the March 3rd premiere below. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name,...
Behind the Boards with SG Lewis: Producer and Songwriter Talks Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, and Jessie Ware
Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with SG Lewis to discuss his rich pop repertoire. SG Lewis knows the secret to crafting a great pop song —...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0