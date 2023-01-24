Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
KNBWY or NAPA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for...
NASDAQ
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Are These the Best Energy Stocks to Buy Today?
Energy has been a no-brainer investment for the past few years, first on spiking demand and then on supply concerns. Either way, it's been fairly easy to throw darts at stocks in the space and hit a winner. Now, however, with oil and gas prices easing, some believe the boom...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
The stock market may not be giving investors the mouth-watering returns of years past right now, but companies with strong underlying businesses are still booking wins and paving the way to future growth. Investors could have a rare opportunity to seize the long-term potential of these quality businesses while buying in at discounted prices.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Costco Wholesale, Intuit & Schlumberger
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had...
NASDAQ
Intel Stock Is Down After Earnings -- Can More Pain Follow?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings, which caused stock prices to plummet. These three investors agree that there is much work Intel has to do before this stock can make a comeback. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Incyte (INCY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
If I Could Only Own 5 Stocks, Here's What I'd Buy
I own 48 stocks in my portfolio, but not all of them are the same. Specifically, there are some that have a lot of growth potential but also have quite a bit of risk. These five stocks are my favorite combinations of risk and reward in the entire stock market.
NASDAQ
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Sumo Logic Stock Zoomed 55% Higher This Week
The beaten-down shares of cloud data intelligence company Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) jumped by almost 55% in value this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was logical, as rumors swirled around the stock about buyout interest from not one, not two, but three private equity firms.
NASDAQ
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate...
NASDAQ
Why Cipher Mining Stock Is Roaring Back This Week
One of the big movers today, as well as over the past week, is Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR), which has shown up on the radar of many investors. This relatively small-cap player in the world of Bitcoin mining has surged 23.9% at 1 p.m. ET today since last Friday's close.
NASDAQ
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
NASDAQ
Why Teladoc Stock Popped 5% Today
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shot 5.1% higher as of 2:05 p.m. ET on Friday after growth investing star Cathie Wood revealed continued active purchases of the telemedicine pioneer's stock on Thursday. And not a little buying, either. According to her Ark Invest website, the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF...
NASDAQ
Better Bear Market Buy: Airbnb vs. Wayfair Stock
With inflation running hot, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rate to get the situation under control, and concerns that 2023 will suffer an economic downturn, growth stocks have been under pressure lately. Despite strong business performance, rental specialist Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) share price has tumbled about 52% from its high....
