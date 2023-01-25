Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Bettinardi celebrates 25 years with limited-edition putter models
To celebrate its 25th year in business, Bettinardi Golf is releasing a monthly series of limited-edition putters throughout 2023. The first offering will be the BB1 MS blade, one of first putters company founded Robert J. Bettinardi produced for the Bettinardi brand. The limited-run putter (just 250) will be available starting Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. CST in the Hive online at Bettinardi.com for $900 a club.
Golf Digest
Mizuno set to release new limited-edition Pro 225 irons in black finish
ORLANDO — Mizuno has a long heritage of taking a proven product and tweaking it to appeal to a wider base of players. The release of its Pro 225 players-distance irons in a all-black configuration is the next step on that path and is sure to appeal to Mizuno aficionados looking to add an additional cool factor to their bag. The irons were on display at the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show.
These Forged Irons Changed a Player's Mind About an Entire Company
Avid player Gary Van Sickle had moved away from Cobra years ago, but new forged King Tour irons changed his outlook on the brand.
Golf Channel
Seen at the 70th PGA Merchandise Show: Titleist, Callaway highlight new equipment
The 70th PGA Merchandise Show is underway. Here is a look at some of the top equipment seen on the show floor:. A new addition to the e Series, the e9 is designed to deliver, in Bridgestone’s words, “extreme distance and maximum power on every shot.” Bridgestone worked on the new ball with World Long Drive players, who helped co-design the e9. As a result, the ball will be used at WLD events. The e9 is firmer than the average distance ball, but that’s just the outer region; the core is soft to help with spin control and a more consistent ball flight. Another thing that separates this ball from other Bridgestone balls is the dimple pattern, which features 330 dimples, just like the old B330 ball.
Golf Digest
The coolest things we saw at the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show
ORLANDO — Our editors met with new companies and heard all about innovations from brands across the industry during our week at the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show. Here are the coolest golf products we've seen so far. We'll be adding more as our editors finish walking the show floor and check out more brands on the final day of the golf's biggest trade show, so check back for more.
Golf Digest
We're giving way too many gimmes, according to these real golfer putting stats
The gimme is a fascinating concept. In our game where the objective is to get the ball into the hole, we often swipe away a two- … or three- … maybe even a four-footer instead of knocking it in. Gimmes are common etiquette in golf—helping pace of play...
