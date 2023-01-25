Read full article on original website
Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana
FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
57 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
Jan. 27—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined. A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that...
Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests
Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported. On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37...
Police continue to probe Daub family deaths, daughter posted rambling videos on YouTube
As West Manchester Township Police continue to investigate the pre-planned deaths of the Daub family, videos posted on YouTube by the daughter reveal struggles she faced. Police found the parents, 62-year-old James Daub and 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan E. Daub, deceased in the backyard of their suburban home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue.
Anderson man sentenced to 24 years on drug charges
Jan. 26—ANDERSON — An Anderson man in possession of 300 grams of fentanyl has been sentenced to prison for 24 years. Jerrod King, 32, Anderson was sentenced Thursday by Madison Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley as part of a plea agreement. King entered pleas of guilty to felony...
Woman, 65, missing since Tuesday; Sheriff's Office asks for your help
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Investigators are asking for help in finding a 65-year-old woman apparently last seen Tuesday walking through a shopping center parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Family members of Janie Wilkenson last saw her Tuesday morning at her home in the 700 block of...
Surveillance cameras captured Neptune killing, but who was the gunman behind the mask?
FREEHOLD Randolph Goodman drove home the night of Nov. 10, 2018, parked his car and took a bag of takeout from Red Lobster upstairs to his Neptune apartment, but not before having a conversation outside with Marcus Morrisey, a prosecutor told a Monmouth County jury Wednesday. Morrisey wanted to buy...
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Key revelations and unanswered questions after Week 1.
The pieces of a long-speculated-about puzzle are coming together as the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office begins putting together its double-murder case against disbarred Hampton attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the night of June 7, 2021, after an alleged decade-long crime spree that eventually led to more than 100 criminal charges.
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
