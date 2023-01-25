Read full article on original website
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
Infamous ‘Blockchain Bandit’ Begins Moving His Stash 6 Years Later
The unidentified hacker emptied multiple Ethereum wallets by guessing their keys years ago. As we’ve seen over the years, blockchains aren’t quite as secure as some pretend they are. Rather, although the technology is one of the most secure ways of storing data available to the public, poor...
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
Despite Recent Market Revival, These Crypto Companies Dismissed More Employees
Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Gemini are some of the well-known cryptocurrency firms to fire staff after the FTX catastrophe. The prolonged bear market reduced the interest in cryptocurrencies and hampered the operations of numerous industry players. Some leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bybit, and Kraken, laid off a chunk of their workforce to cope with the challenging times.
While Microsoft pours billions into OpenAI, Meta's AI chief says ChatGPT is "not particularly innovative"
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Many believe 2023 to be the year AI goes mainstream, driven by significant investments in any company or product with "AI" or "machine learning" attached to the name. Microsoft's renewed partnership with OpenAI doesn't confirm that prediction. However it shows that the Redmond giant is moving from its failed mixed reality efforts to dreaming big about a future of apps and services powered by artificial intelligence.
Rokt CFO: Move Fast and Rely on Data, Systems, Processes and People
CFO responsibilities are evolving alongside operational advancements and empowering today’s finance leaders to drive holistic growth. “A lot of what the CFO job at a fast-paced, high-growth company entails is helping the rest of the business move fast by making informed decisions that leverage trusted data, and creating the foundational infrastructure to allow for that,” Nathaniel Katz, CFO at eCommerce software provider Rokt, told PYMNTS in a recent interview.
2022 Was Crypto’s Dot Com Bust: Let’s Recap Tech Stocks After 2000 (Opinion)
2022 saw a myriad of major market participants crash and burn, but that’s not the end of cryptocurrency. In fact, it’s just getting started. The last year saw the fall of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, BlockFi, Celsius, Voyager Digital, 3AC, and Alameda-FTX. But it’s not the end of cryptocurrency. Like the Internet after the Dot Com bust, crypto is still just getting started.
Biden Administration Publishes Roadmap to Combat Crypto Fraud and Protect Investors
The Biden Administration announced a new roadmap to regulate cryptocurrencies and provide clarity to the industry. The Biden Administration announced on January 27th that it will launch a new legal framework for cryptocurrencies in the coming months to combat the multiple cryptocurrency scams that impacted the crypto market last year, causing multi-million dollar losses.
Why asset managers could be the unlikely heroes who drive social, cultural, and economic impact at scale
Asset managers control $126 trillion of assets. Here's why changing their industry could change the world, according to billionaire Robert F. Smith.
US SEC Inquires Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report
The intersection of crypto and traditional finance is now under the watchful eye of the top US regulator. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is targeting investment advisors for potentially offering digital asset custody to its clients without meeting proper criteria. Citing three unnamed sources, Reuters reported that...
Radware launches a spinoff of its cloud security business
Duncan is an award-winning editor with greater than 20 years expertise in journalism. Having launched his tech journalism profession as editor of Arabian Laptop Information in Dubai, he has since edited an array of tech and digital advertising and marketing publications, together with Laptop Enterprise Evaluation, TechWeekEurope, Figaro Digital, Digit and Advertising and marketing Gazette.
SaaS Pricing Platform Zafin Launches Transformation and Modernization Group
Zafin, which claims to be the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created “to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.”. The new unit will “accelerate Zafin’s momentum in the market as financial...
Amazon’s New Venture: A Digital Assets Company for NFTs and Crypto Games, Sources Say
Sources said that Amazon’s upcoming digital assets company and NFT marketplace could be set to launch this spring. Amazon is reportedly working on a digital assets company that will power an NFT marketplace this spring. According to sources interviewed by the media outlet Blockworks, the retail giant has been...
FTX Creditors List Includes Apple, Google, Amazon, WSJ, and Even Australia’s Govt
A filing dislosed that 9,693,985 people and companies, including Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta, were affected by the FTX crash. A recent document filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware revealed that FTX’s creditors consist of over 9.7 million companies and individuals. Some of...
Deribit Eyes Dubai Amidst Global Expansion Plans: Report
The crypto options exchange is also looking to obtain broker licenses in UK, Brazil, and Singapore. Crypto exchange Deribit is planning to move its main headquarters to Dubai as soon as the third quarter of this year. The Bloomberg report suggests that the new office will be staffed by a team of 10 people comprising both domestic hires alongside the exchange’s core employees.
Polkadot, Kusama Witness Notable Surge in Development Activity
Developer counts on non-Ethereum blockchains are catching up. The crypto industry appears to be slowly recovering from the catastrophic collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, marking one of the worst years in the sector’s history. However, several blockchain networks are making strides in the terms of development activity. According...
Regtech Firm Konsentus Launches Operations in the MENA Region
Open Ecosystem RegTech provider, Konsentus, establishes its MENA regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “to provide open data infrastructure and technology services to regulators and financial services providers in the Kingdom and surrounding territories.”. The team is “led by Managing Director MENA, Konsentus, Saleh Alhammad, who has...
Mango Markets Sues Exploiter Avraham Eisenberg for $47M in Damages
Eisenberg is also in legal battles with several US federal and regulatory agencies. Mango Markets’ exploiter Avraham Eisenberg was hit with a lawsuit by Mango Labs, the company behind the DeFi protocol, for $47 million in damages. The Wednesday filing with the United States District Court for the Southern...
