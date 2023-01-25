TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Many believe 2023 to be the year AI goes mainstream, driven by significant investments in any company or product with "AI" or "machine learning" attached to the name. Microsoft's renewed partnership with OpenAI doesn't confirm that prediction. However it shows that the Redmond giant is moving from its failed mixed reality efforts to dreaming big about a future of apps and services powered by artificial intelligence.

3 DAYS AGO