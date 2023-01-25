Read full article on original website
Detroit police looking for suspects who stole car with baby inside
The Detroit Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a 2020 Jeep Cherokee from a gas station with a baby inside.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
Under oath, ex-DPD detective says cops rewarded unreliable jailhouse informants
A former Detroit police detective says the department relied on untrustworthy jailhouse informants to score murder convictions in the 1990s, rewarding those inmates with “privileges."
fox2detroit.com
Handyman nearly carjacked by alleged drunk driver, hits suspect with van to escape
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A handyman was nearly carjacked at the Warren-Detroit border on Eight Mile - and the suspect was run over. "All of a sudden he came through here grabbed here, looked and then he tried to reach," said Amier Anweia. Anweia's window was down, because he was...
fox2detroit.com
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
Detroit News
Frozen deaths still a mystery to loved ones
Pontiac — Nearly two weeks later, Monica Cannady's loved ones are no closer to understanding why she and two sons laid down in an empty field and froze to death. They pondered the question on a cold Friday afternoon during visitation services for the family at a Pontiac funeral home.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
Detroit man charged for kilo of meth found during Morgantown drug bust
A Detroit man was charged after task force members found more than a kilogram of meth while executing a search in Morgantown.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
Remembering history: The 1976 Addison Hotel shooting
👋🏽 It's Sam. Before deleting your Facebook for good, consider joining your neighborhood group. You never know what sort of bizarre history exists — like that time in 1976 when a police chaplain was shot and killed by a barricaded gunman on the sixth floor of my building.The intrigue: "I remember seeing police outside right near the front door with big revolvers in their hands," wrote Bruce Harkness, a photographer and frequent poster on the Cass Corridor Forever Facebook group. "It was a wild scene with hundreds of gawkers being held back by the police." Harkness was unable to find...
fox2detroit.com
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
Have you seen Marie? 13-year-old girl disappears after leaving school in Detroit
A missing persons report has been filed for 13-year-old Marie Washington, who was last seen by her father when he drove her school, in the 2500 block of Sheridan in Detroit, Tuesday morning.
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
fox2detroit.com
Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
