Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Frozen deaths still a mystery to loved ones

Pontiac — Nearly two weeks later, Monica Cannady's loved ones are no closer to understanding why she and two sons laid down in an empty field and froze to death. They pondered the question on a cold Friday afternoon during visitation services for the family at a Pontiac funeral home.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Remembering history: The 1976 Addison Hotel shooting

👋🏽 It's Sam. Before deleting your Facebook for good, consider joining your neighborhood group. You never know what sort of bizarre history exists — like that time in 1976 when a police chaplain was shot and killed by a barricaded gunman on the sixth floor of my building.The intrigue: "I remember seeing police outside right near the front door with big revolvers in their hands," wrote Bruce Harkness, a photographer and frequent poster on the Cass Corridor Forever Facebook group. "It was a wild scene with hundreds of gawkers being held back by the police." Harkness was unable to find...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle

WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
DETROIT, MI

