Hastings, MI

Snow Update

The Hastings Department of Public Service crews started cleaning up Hastings roads this Thursday morning at 4-am. The Hastings National Weather Service Climatological Station is reporting a total of 5.5 inches from the system that moved through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Three Vehicle Fatal Crash in Barry County

62 year old Matthew Fuller of Jenison was killed Friday afternoon in a three vehicle crash on M-37 near the Barry Expo Center. The Barry County Sheriffs Office said a pickup truck traveling east crossed the centerline near Whitmore Road and hit a westbound transit van, driven by Fuller, head-on.
North M-37 re-opened following crash between Irving & McCann Roads

The Michigan Dept. of Transportation operations center reports that M-37 highway is re-opened in both directions between Irving and McCann roads, near the Barry Expo Center. The highway was closed around 1:30pm due to a crash. Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene, but no information about the crash has...
