They’re coming back to play in an alumnae game and support the current team. Kay Cowperthwait ’91 last played in a Colby women’s alumnae game seven years ago. She’s eager to return to campus this weekend to skate in the latest edition of the multi-generation game, celebrate 50 years of Colby women’s ice hockey, and watch the current team host Trinity College at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO