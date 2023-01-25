Read full article on original website
Colby College
Colby Women Ice Hockey Players Return for 50-Year Celebration
They’re coming back to play in an alumnae game and support the current team. Kay Cowperthwait ’91 last played in a Colby women’s alumnae game seven years ago. She’s eager to return to campus this weekend to skate in the latest edition of the multi-generation game, celebrate 50 years of Colby women’s ice hockey, and watch the current team host Trinity College at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Colby College
First Friday, Downtown Waterville—Exhibition Opening Celebration for Ashley Bryan/Paula Wilson: Take the World into Your Arms
Join the Colby College Museum of Art at the Paul J. Schupf Art Center to celebrate the opening of Ashley Bryan/Paula Wilson: Take the World into Your Arms. The evening includes remarks, art-making, music performances, refreshments, and a children’s picture book giveaway. This program is part of the monthly First Friday offerings across downtown Waterville.
