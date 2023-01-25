Read full article on original website
Care Partners of Cook County is looking for you
Have you recently retired from nursing, social work, counseling, pastoral care, or similar work but would be open to sharing your much-needed skills and passion for just a few hours per week? Care Partners of Cook County is looking for you! We have a job share opportunity providing Care Coordination and Caregiver Support for older adults in our county. You need to be a good listener, have some experience with elders, and possess the ability to offer support and compassion – we will train you on the rest! It’s a super flexible, 10 to 12 hour-per-week gig that can have a HUGE impact on your Cook County friends and neighbors, their families, and our community’s dedicated service providers. We’d love to chat and see if we might find a mutually beneficial arrangement as you transition to this new season of your life. If nothing else – you’ll find out more about an amazing organization in your community!
Cook County Leadership New Legislator Sharing Session
This will be an opportunity for our community leaders to share our needs and concerns with our newly elected legislators. Representatives of various organizations in Cook County will have the opportunity to share their needs and how our legislature and, more specifically, our newly elected legislators in the House and Senate can help meet those needs to benefit all here in Cook County.
Cook County Connections: Cook County Recycling – Quality over Quantity
Recycling has proven to be a dynamic industry over the past several decades, not only locally or around the northeast region of the State, but also across the entire nation and even internationally. What started out in the 1970s as a simple push to help clean up the environment has ultimately transitioned into big business and global commodity trading. Sometimes the shifts in the markets can have substantial impacts even on our local recycling programs, the latest and most impactful of which was a few years back when China stopped accepting shipments of recyclable materials from the United States. This shift resulted in a greater pressure all the way down to the local recycling programs to focus on the shipment of a higher quality of materials rather than larger amounts of quantities.
Registration for 2023 Cook County & North Shore farmer meet up now open
The University of Minnesota Extension will host a gathering for local farmers and agricultural producers who are operating in Cook County or the surrounding North Shore region. Sarah Waddle, Cook County Extension Educator/Community Center Director, shared with Boreal Community Media that the meetup "is a chance for local farmers to...
Free tax preparation available for some Cook County and Grand Portage community members
It's the most taxing time of the year. Bad jokes aside, it's true: tax season is officially upon us. For some Cook County and Grand Portage community members, the thought of doing taxes can be stressful. Fortunately, Cook County VITA/TCE tax assistance volunteers are once again ready to help. Boreal...
Cook County ISD 166 Principal Megan Myers announces resignation
Brian Larsen - Cook County News Herald - January 27, 2023. Cook County I.S.D. 166 P.K.-12 Principal Megan Myers announced her resignation effective June 30, 2023, at the Thursday, January 19 school board meeting. Myers began working at I.S.D. 166 in September 2018, replacing P.K.-12 Principal Dr. William (Bill) DeWitt, who resigned August 16, 2018.
Millions Needed to Repair Cook County Buildings; Public Input Sought
Cook County will host three open house sessions on Thursday, February 16, to gather public input on the prioritization of projects to address deferred maintenance of County buildings and to accommodate future space needs. The meetings will take place in the County Courthouse from 10:00 a.m. - noon, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The work is being done as part of a process to update the County’s Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP, for buildings.
