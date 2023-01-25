Read full article on original website
2022 Was Crypto’s Dot Com Bust: Let’s Recap Tech Stocks After 2000 (Opinion)
2022 saw a myriad of major market participants crash and burn, but that’s not the end of cryptocurrency. In fact, it’s just getting started. The last year saw the fall of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, BlockFi, Celsius, Voyager Digital, 3AC, and Alameda-FTX. But it’s not the end of cryptocurrency. Like the Internet after the Dot Com bust, crypto is still just getting started.
Despite Recent Market Revival, These Crypto Companies Dismissed More Employees
Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Gemini are some of the well-known cryptocurrency firms to fire staff after the FTX catastrophe. The prolonged bear market reduced the interest in cryptocurrencies and hampered the operations of numerous industry players. Some leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bybit, and Kraken, laid off a chunk of their workforce to cope with the challenging times.
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
Tesla Remained a Bitcoin Hodler During Q2 of 2022
Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin stash, but it kept the remaining 25% of its coins during the darkest of times. Tesla, the electric car company led by Elon Musk, did not sell the remaining of its Bitcoin stash, as it was supposed to do during the 4th quarter of 2022, according to a filing published by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Deribit Eyes Dubai Amidst Global Expansion Plans: Report
The crypto options exchange is also looking to obtain broker licenses in UK, Brazil, and Singapore. Crypto exchange Deribit is planning to move its main headquarters to Dubai as soon as the third quarter of this year. The Bloomberg report suggests that the new office will be staffed by a team of 10 people comprising both domestic hires alongside the exchange’s core employees.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Strike Integrates Lightning With Point of Sale Giant Clover
Strike’s plans to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with American POS providers are beginning to take effect. Bitcoin payment and wallet company Strike has partnered with fintech giant Fiserv to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with the point-of-sale terminal provider, Clover. This will allow certain Clover merchants to accept...
Amazon’s New Venture: A Digital Assets Company for NFTs and Crypto Games, Sources Say
Sources said that Amazon’s upcoming digital assets company and NFT marketplace could be set to launch this spring. Amazon is reportedly working on a digital assets company that will power an NFT marketplace this spring. According to sources interviewed by the media outlet Blockworks, the retail giant has been...
BTC Miner Core Scientific Raises $500M From BlackRock, Ibex Investors (Report)
BlackRock lent Core Scientific approximately $38 million by purchasing its secured convertible notes. The US-based bitcoin miner – Core Scientific – reportedly secured a $500 million fundraiser led by leading finance players, such as BlackRock, Apollo Capital, Kensico Capital, Ibex Investors, and others. The company filed for bankruptcy...
Infamous ‘Blockchain Bandit’ Begins Moving His Stash 6 Years Later
The unidentified hacker emptied multiple Ethereum wallets by guessing their keys years ago. As we’ve seen over the years, blockchains aren’t quite as secure as some pretend they are. Rather, although the technology is one of the most secure ways of storing data available to the public, poor...
Robinhood’s Twitter Hacked, Used to Promote Scam Token
The unknown hacker used Robinhood’s Twitter account to promote a fake token allegedly created by Robinhood. Robinhood is a platform well-known for its user-friendly approach to stocks, allowing them to make investments quickly in a variety of ways. It also enables them to buy crypto and is a household name among such investors.
Fannie Redux? Home Loan Banks Are Bailing Out Crypto Banks
An interesting dynamic is taking shape, despite the fact that the crypto market has largely priced in last year’s bankruptcies. The crypto market seems to have priced in last year’s string of crypto company bankruptcies. But the crypto firms that survived will still be paying off bank loans to cover their positions for some time.
Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Rejected by the SEC Once Again
The regulator rejected the joint application for the second time. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected the joint effort of Ark Investment Management and 21Shares to list a spot Bitcoin ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The agency dismissed another application filed by the partners in the...
Aptos Leads L1 Trade With 130% Gains, Bitcoin Bulls Fight For $23K, Sentiment Improves: This Week’s Recap
Aptos is this week’s hottest story, gaining over 130% in seven days. Bitcoin’s dominance, however, continues increasing as BTC outperforms the altcoin market. The market sentiment continues to improve as cryptocurrencies see another week of trading in the green. The market added around $70 billion to its total capitalization, while the overall sentiment is at a 10-month high.
Biden Administration Publishes Roadmap to Combat Crypto Fraud and Protect Investors
The Biden Administration announced a new roadmap to regulate cryptocurrencies and provide clarity to the industry. The Biden Administration announced on January 27th that it will launch a new legal framework for cryptocurrencies in the coming months to combat the multiple cryptocurrency scams that impacted the crypto market last year, causing multi-million dollar losses.
Polkadot, Kusama Witness Notable Surge in Development Activity
Developer counts on non-Ethereum blockchains are catching up. The crypto industry appears to be slowly recovering from the catastrophic collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, marking one of the worst years in the sector’s history. However, several blockchain networks are making strides in the terms of development activity. According...
Coinbase Fined $3.6 Million by the Dutch Central Bank (Report)
Coinbase will supposedly pay a $3.6 million fine for failing to comply with the Dutch regulators between November 2020 and August 2022. The central bank of the Netherlands – De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) – reportedly fines Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to comply with local rules.
3 Reasons Why Aptos Exploded by 400% in 30 Days
Aptos exploded by over 400% in the past 30 days, becoming one of the market’s best performers. Here are three possible reasons why. Aptos is undoubtedly the hottest story of the past month, being amongst the absolute best-performing cryptocurrencies in the past 30 days. APT, its native token, skyrocketed by a mind-blowing 400% during that period.
Beware These NFT Scammers on Twitter, On-Chain Sleuth Warns
ZachXBT warns that Twitter users @radako and @Fitz_lol are stealing from their followers using NFT scams. The popular on-chain sleuth ZachXBT recently called out two growing Twitter accounts for perpetrating multiple NFT-related scams over the past month. The analyst explained the timeline of events on Friday, including their sudden rise...
Aptos (APT) Soars Another 36%, Bitcoin Rejected at $24K (Market Watch)
Aptos continues to ride high, charting yet another ATH in the past 24 hours. Following a few calmer days in which BTC was stuck between $22,000 and $23,000, the asset’s volatility returned, and it registered a new multi-month high at almost $24,000. Some altcoins are well in the green...
