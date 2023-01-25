ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The best place to store golf balls? One spot might surprise you

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Posing a question to the internet is like asking your Uber driver...
Bettinardi celebrates 25 years with limited-edition putter models

To celebrate its 25th year in business, Bettinardi Golf is releasing a monthly series of limited-edition putters throughout 2023. The first offering will be the BB1 MS blade, one of first putters company founded Robert J. Bettinardi produced for the Bettinardi brand. The limited-run putter (just 250) will be available starting Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. CST in the Hive online at Bettinardi.com for $900 a club.
The coolest things we saw at the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show

ORLANDO — Our editors met with new companies and heard all about innovations from brands across the industry during our week at the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show. Here are the coolest golf products we've seen so far. We'll be adding more as our editors finish walking the show floor and check out more brands on the final day of the golf's biggest trade show, so check back for more.
2023 PGA Show Day Two recap

The GolfWRX crew are on deck at this week’s PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, primed to deliver plenty of content to our readers from the annual gearhead junkie extravaganza all week long. Don’t forget that you can follow along GolfWRX on Instagram for live running updates of content we’ve...

