ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Early Voting For Chicago’s 2023 Election Starts At Downtown Sites

CHICAGO — Early voting has started in Chicago at two Downtown sites. Chicago residents are voting for mayor and who will represent their ward as alderperson, among other local races. Election Day is Feb. 28, but voters can head to the polls before then. Early voting has started at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race

Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.

A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

46th Ward Candidates To Face Off In Uptown Forum Tuesday

UPTOWN — Candidates for Uptown and Lakeview’s next alderperson will debate the 46th Ward’s issues at a forum Tuesday. The 46th Ward aldermanic candidates forum is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence Ave. The event is free to attend and is being...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program

Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

This Week In Photos: Snow, Street Vendors And A Legendary Faux Ferrari

CHICAGO — January is coming to a close, and the past week brought a mix of sunshine, snowfall and a bustling news cycle. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Listen to “It’s All Good: A...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy