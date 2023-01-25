Read full article on original website
'Typical Lori Lightfoot chicanery': Attacks on Chicago mayor intensify as early voting opens
CHICAGO - With early voting already underway in Chicago, challengers in the race for mayor are sharpening their attacks on the incumbent and on one another. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas demanded Mayor Lori Lighfoot release more information about her campaign's unethical effort to recruit students and teachers in Chicago's public schools.
Early Voting For Chicago’s 2023 Election Starts At Downtown Sites
CHICAGO — Early voting has started in Chicago at two Downtown sites. Chicago residents are voting for mayor and who will represent their ward as alderperson, among other local races. Election Day is Feb. 28, but voters can head to the polls before then. Early voting has started at...
Garcia says Lightfoot is 'hanging on to the leadership' that failed in Chicago during mayoral forum
CHICAGO - It is still more than a month away but the race for Chicago’s next mayor is heating up. The first day of early voting is now in the books – with 342 votes cast between both downtown early voting sites on Thursday. As those eager voters...
Chicago Mayor’s Race: 9 Candidates Want To Run Our City. What Do They Stand For?
CHICAGO — The 2023 mayoral election is heating up across Chicago, as eight challengers have thrown their hat in the ring to oust first-term Mayor Lori Lightfoot from City Hall. The election is Feb. 28, but early voting has already started. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the...
Lightfoot rival torches mayor over crime ahead of election: 'People keep dying'
Willie Wilson, entrepreneur and McDonalds franchisee running for mayor of Chicago, slammed Lori Lightfoot over the city's crime crisis.
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
'Hunt them down like a rabbit': Mayoral candidate stands by comment about criminals
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is making no apologies for saying some fleeing criminal suspects should be – in his words – hunted down.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race
Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
Chicago’s Wards Have Changed. Here’s Where You’ll Vote In The 2023 Election
CHICAGO — The city’s ward boundaries changed in 2022 — which means you could be voting in a new location when you head to the polls this spring. The city’s wards were remapped during a controversial process in 2022. The city must redraw ward boundaries every 10 years, the year after each Census, to reflect changes.
The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.
A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
46th Ward Candidates To Face Off In Uptown Forum Tuesday
UPTOWN — Candidates for Uptown and Lakeview’s next alderperson will debate the 46th Ward’s issues at a forum Tuesday. The 46th Ward aldermanic candidates forum is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence Ave. The event is free to attend and is being...
City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program
Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected
CHICAGO - Early voting for next month’s Chicago mayoral election begins on Thursday. City residents will be able to vote early at the supersite at Clark and Lake and at the Board Offices at 69 West Washington. Voters choosing the "By Mail Option" can drop off the ballots at...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
This Week In Photos: Snow, Street Vendors And A Legendary Faux Ferrari
CHICAGO — January is coming to a close, and the past week brought a mix of sunshine, snowfall and a bustling news cycle. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Listen to “It’s All Good: A...
