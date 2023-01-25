ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

927thevan.com

“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
JENISON, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store

Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Byron Center vs. Catholic Central hockey. Byron...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

