GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Canine Unit, Drone Bring Parole Absconder to Justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle...
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Barry Co.
A man was killed in a crash that involved three vehicles west of Hastings Friday afternoon, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids
Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze.
Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store
Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Byron Center vs. Catholic Central hockey. Byron...
Burglars use stolen car to break gas-station door in rash of overnight break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police in Kent County are investigating multiple overnight burglaries, including a break-in in which a stolen car was used to break the doors of a Byron Township gas station to gain entry. Kent County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Brunner said investigators are working with police in...
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
1 hit, killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores
A person was hit and killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday night.
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
'It's unimaginable': Business owner left in shock after teenage vandals cause $200,000 in damage to his property
GOBLES, Mich. — A Van Buren County man doesn't know what the future holds for his new business. His property was heavily vandalized last week, and now he's unsure if the business that he's worked to launch for almost a decade will ever open its doors. Ryan Long has...
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
Fleeing police, assault charges after 3-county chase
A man accused of leading police on a car chase through three counties faces a slew of criminal charges.
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
Benton Harbor police work to ID suspects in death of 74-year-old
Benton Harbor police are looking for three suspects after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
Deputies: Woman had been drinking before hitting school bus, fleeing
A woman was arrested for a hit-and-run north of White Cloud that involved a school bus, deputies said.
