Little Rock, AR

5newsonline.com

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sanders' order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas

Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders appoints David Haak to Arkansas Highway Commission

Gov. Sarah Sanders announced Thursday (Jan. 26) that she will appoint former legislator David Haak to serve as a member of the Arkansas Highway Commission. His term will expire on Jan. 14, 2033. Haak, a former GOP State Representative from Texarkana, will replace Robert Moore, former Democratic Speaker of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill's Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82

We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KHBS

William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE

