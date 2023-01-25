Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Death of Tyre Nichols shows importance of 2020 Arkansas law enforcement task force
Following the murder, captured on camera of George Floyd "there was a lot of frustration," Timothy Campbell said.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
a-z-animals.com
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders appoints David Haak to Arkansas Highway Commission
Gov. Sarah Sanders announced Thursday (Jan. 26) that she will appoint former legislator David Haak to serve as a member of the Arkansas Highway Commission. His term will expire on Jan. 14, 2033. Haak, a former GOP State Representative from Texarkana, will replace Robert Moore, former Democratic Speaker of the...
Arkansas the Natural State Bet You Don’t Know the Other Names
Every state across this great American country has a catchy slogan, motto, or nickname that defines its region. Most of the time those mottos find their way onto license plates or water tanks. Land of Opportunity. For example, before Arkansas became known as the Natural State, Arkansas was known as...
Report: Arkansas rent increases among nation’s highest
Year-over-year rent increases in Arkansas were among the highest in the country, according to a recent report.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free Sealant Clinic for Children on Feb. 18
Jan. 27, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Sealant Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for children 5-17...
KHBS
William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
Teacher pay bill in state legislature gets response from both sides
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue pushing for higher teacher pay, filing a bill that would significantly raise teacher salaries across the board.
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort
Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
Pine Bluff’s talented 2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield reacts to Razorbacks offer
Pine Bluff star junior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield reacts to receiving an offer from his home-state Razorbacks in a weekend visit to the program.
Arkansas bill would require people receiving housing benefits to work
A bill set to be heard in committee Wednesday would require people receiving housing benefits to work.
Arkansas Legend Bestows High Honor on Current Razorback
Hogs' guard finds himself on most elite of lists
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
FOX Food Spotlight: Lil D’s BBQ
Lil D's BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16's Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
