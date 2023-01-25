ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvern, KS

Annie R. Clark

Annie R. Clark, 84, died January 14, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Cottonwood Falls. She was born June 11, 1938, in Little Rock, AR, to Andrew and Cornie (Lovell) Kirkendoll. Annie was a passionate and loving homemaker and mother to her 7 children. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
Rose Elaine Madrigal

Rose Elaine Madrigal of Emporia died Saturday, December31, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center. She was 75. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas lapel pin

Klondike conditions for Kansas Day? It could feel that way. Don't let Friday deceive you. Winter in the Emporia area still has a long way to go.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia girls basketball advances to Glacier’s Edge championship

A layup by Lexsey DeWitt with four seconds remaining gave the Emporia High School girls basketball team a 53-52 win over Wichita Heights in the Glacier’s Edge semifinal on Friday night. Trailing by one point, Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey called a timeout. Emporia inbounded the ball and DeWitt...
EMPORIA, KS
Hoffman promoted to Chase County Undersheriff

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the promotion of former deputy Aaron Hoffman to the rank of undersheriff Friday afternoon in the Chase County Courthouse. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh presented Hoffman with the undersheriff badge, which was pinned on by Hoffman’s wife, Ashley.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Madison Scholars Bowl takes second place

The Madison Scholars Bowl team participated in the LCL tournament this week. This year Madison only has a JV team and they tied for first place. In a tie situation, you look at head-to-head match play.
MADISON, KS
Emporia girls basketball set for Glacier’s Edge Tournament

The Emporia High School girls basketball team will host the Glacier’s Edge basketball tournament, beginning this afternoon. The Lady Spartans will take on Maize tonight at 7 and will also welcome Wichita Heights, Blue Valley Southwest, Seaman, Shawnee Mission West, Derby and Shawnee Mission East to Emporia over the next three days.
EMPORIA, KS
Lyon County League Tourney underway, Madison girls and boys advance to semi-finals

Both Madison teams made quick and easy work of their first-round opponents at the 102nd annual Lyon County League Tournament being held at White Auditorium in Emporia. The No. 4 girls kicked the tournament off on Monday at 4:00 as they took on the No. 6 ranked SCC Titans. The first match-up with the Titans earlier in the season was a close contest until the Bulldogs finally pulled away in the final quarter.
MADISON, KS
Taqueria Agaves brings authentic flavor to Emporia

The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home. Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.
EMPORIA, KS
New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions

After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
ESU men battle back to top Northeastern State

The Emporia State men’s basketball team came from behind to defeat Northeastern State at White Auditorium on Wednesday night. “They were missing their leading scorer tonight and they led for 28 minutes and we led for nine,” head coach Craig Doty said. “We struggled to guard their motion action and they constantly confused us. While we blocked 11 shots, I think that’s more indicative of how much they were bringing the ball in the paint. But ultimately, there was enough offensive firepower to sustain their run, which felt like it went on forever. Our defense was finally getting stops during the last seven minutes of the second half, and that was when we were able to take control of the basketball game.”
ESU women snaps losing streak against Northeastern State

The Emporia State women’s basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 72-53 win over Northeastern State at White Auditorium on Wednesday night. “It feels good, it’s a big weight off our shoulders for sure,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “It seems like there’s been a lot of doom and gloom around our program the last few weeks so I think now our players can relax a little bit. Hopefully, we can settle in now and build some momentum.”
Chase County Chamber annual meeting celebrates local business, tourism

It was all about the value tourism adds to the local economy at Saturday’s Chase County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Chamber Executive Director Toni Schneider hosted an engaged group of civic-minded citizens and special guest speaker Bridgette Jobe, Director of Kansas Tourism, for the luncheon event. “I love...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Outlying areas saw more snow; sun coming back

Final reports from the Tuesday night storm across Lyon County show higher than expected snowfall in some places. A resident reported 3.5 inches of snow seven miles west-southwest of Reading. A station five miles southeast of Emporia had 3.2 inches, while 2.5 inches fell five miles south-southeast of Bushong.
LYON COUNTY, KS
ESU grows community through Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Dinner

“What better way than breaking bread together to grow community?” was the rhetorical question posed by ESU Director of Diversity Programs Mike Torres at Wednesday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Dinner. A diverse group gathered in the Skyline Room at the Emporia State University Memorial Union for a...
EMPORIA, KS
UPDATE: Stanton St. water main break repaired

Water has been restored after city crews completed work on a water main break in the 1300 block of Stanton Thursday afternoon. According to the City of Emporia, water was turned off for residents and businesses on Stanton St. from 12th Ave. to 15th Ave. while crews worked to repair the water main.
EMPORIA, KS
Accused fentanyl dealer faces March trial

A jury trial is scheduled in mid-March for a man accused of distributing fentanyl in Lyon County. Terry Cummings, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday to drug distribution charges. A complaint filed by prosecutors says he was caught with between 100-1,000 fentanyl doses in January 2022. Cummings also is charged with...
LYON COUNTY, KS
County commission receives public health report

Community health officials are continuing to monitor illness rates in the county and advocate for preventative measures, as COVID-19, flu and RSV cases throughout the county remain high. This update came during the Lyon County Commission meeting Thursday morning.

