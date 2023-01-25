The Emporia State men’s basketball team came from behind to defeat Northeastern State at White Auditorium on Wednesday night. “They were missing their leading scorer tonight and they led for 28 minutes and we led for nine,” head coach Craig Doty said. “We struggled to guard their motion action and they constantly confused us. While we blocked 11 shots, I think that’s more indicative of how much they were bringing the ball in the paint. But ultimately, there was enough offensive firepower to sustain their run, which felt like it went on forever. Our defense was finally getting stops during the last seven minutes of the second half, and that was when we were able to take control of the basketball game.”

2 DAYS AGO