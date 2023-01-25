ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
cityofbasketballlove.com

Anticipated Imhotep-Camden matchup highlights weekend hoops slate

As a Boston transplant, Imhotep Charter boys basketball coach Andre Noble knows there are plenty of big moments in Philadelphia high school hoops he wasn’t around for. Still, after two-plus decades coaching Philly hoops, Noble also knows Saturday is setting up as an all-timer. That’s when the match up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

MINNESOTA STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, ...
DURHAM, NC
MLive.com

Pistons injury update: Marvin Bagley III participating in drills

DETROIT -- It appears things could be on the upswing for the Detroit Pistons in the injury department. Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III was visible after Wednesday’s practice, working on several drills with members of the Pistons’ staff. Bagley has been out of the Pistons’ lineup since fracturing...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Islanders, 2-0; head into bye week

NEW YORK — Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Anders Lee also scored and Kyle Palmieri had two assists, helping New York stop a...
DETROIT, MI

