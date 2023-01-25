Read full article on original website
Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal
Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
Former NY Legislator, Ex-Girlfriend Both Convicted Of Defrauding Business Of $250K
A former county legislator in New York and an accomplice from Connecticut have been convicted by a jury of scamming a business out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. George Guldi, who served as a Long Island legislator representing the South Fork of Suffolk County, and Litchfield County r…
Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project awareness
The Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project held a Construction Awareness Information Session on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., in the William Floyd High School auditorium, located at 240 Mastic Beach …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End
A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. Remember the hole in the ozone layer? Some smug anti-environmentalists have been known to cite the concern in the 1980s as an example of how science creates terrifying scenarios from time to time that get lots of media attention, only to forget about them when the next big thing comes along. Whatever happened to THAT, they laugh? Well, as it turns out, the scientists had it exactly right: In the mid-1980s, they found a dangerous thinning of the layer in the stratosphere that protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, mostly caused by the use of chemicals ... 26 Jan 2023 by Editorial Board.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Condominiums connect to sewer system
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Legis. Dominick Thorne participated in a press conference that was held with all levels of government to announce work that will be done to connect the Blue Point Harbour …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ShotSpotter to be reinstated in several Suffolk County communities
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison testified in front of the Legislature's Public Safety Committee and said ShotSpotter will be present in Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, Coram, Huntington Station, Mastic, North Amityville, Bellport and Wyandanch come May.
20-Something Trio Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up In Yaphank
Three men were arrested and their vehicles were seized after police say they participated in an illegal car meet-up on Long Island. Following an investigation, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring in Yaphank at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Police said.
Firefighters battle blaze on Pulaski Street
Updated – 10:28 a.m. Riverhead firefighters are at the scene of a fast-moving fire on the second floor of a building on Pulaski Street this morning. Town highway crews working nearby saw flames licking at the windows on the second floor facing Pulaski Street and reported the fire at about 9:07 a.m.
