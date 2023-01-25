Read full article on original website
Spotify down for thousands of users – Downdetector
(Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA’s music streaming platform was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. In the second such outage within two weeks, nearly 35,000 Spotify users reported on Downdetector.com they were having issues with the streaming platform. “Something’s not quite right, and we’re...
Renault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker RenaultPA> is offering workers to increase its 2023 budget for salaries by 7.5% in 2023 to help cope with the rising cost of living, three sources familiar with the company’s proposal said on Thursday. The budget increase would equate to a net salary...
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push
(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk
NEW YORK (Reuters) – To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing “great,” while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm’s hits — and downplayed its misses.
Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund on pace for best month ever as battered stocks surge
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund is closing in on the best monthly performance in its history as it rides a rebound in many of the high-growth stocks that took a beating last year. The $7.3 billion ARK Innovation fund is up slightly more than...
Staffing woes set to weigh on hospital operator’s profits
(Reuters) – Hospital operators in the U.S. are likely to see a dip in fourth-quarter profits as an ongoing staffing crunch limits their ability to take advantage of an early onset of the flu season and boost admissions. Nursing shortages at hospitals have persisted for years and have worsened...
Oil prices edge up on strong U.S. economic data, Chinese demand hope
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude...
Dozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close
TORONTO/LONDON (Reuters) – As one of Canada’s most bitterly contested acquisitions nears the finish line, a dozen hedge funds including Citadel and Millennium Management are heaving a sigh of relief and sitting on profit of more than C$216 million ($162 million) on paper after a nearly two-year roller coaster ride.
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
Marketmind: Chipped
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of ‘soft landing’ hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a...
Tata’s Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely guarded, tough...
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank’s application to be supervised by the Fed
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank’s application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank’s proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks. Custodia, which is based in Wyoming and is chartered through...
Jet fuel prices up as demand jumps, refinery outages limit supply
(Reuters) – Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China’s lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say. Chinese flight activity has more than tripled since early December to...
Luxury giant LVMH sales rise 9% in fourth quarter
PARIS (Reuters) -Luxury goods group LVMH posted a 9% rise in sales in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping to partly offset COVID disruptions in China. Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group came to 22.7 billion euros...
Fashion retailer H&M’s profit tumbles more than expected as costs bite
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s H&M reported on Friday a much larger than expected drop in September-November profit, hit by weak consumer confidence and soaring costs that it did not fully pass on to price tags. Operating profit in the period, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer’s fiscal fourth quarter,...
Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan...
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
Airbus plans to recruit more than 13,000 people in 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday. It said the new hires would support its commercial aircraft ramp-up, and meet challenges in defence, space and helicopters, adding that around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created posts. Over 9,000 of the new posts will be in Europe, and the rest throughout the firm’s global network.
Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Toyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts – his own
TOKYO (Reuters) – When the head of Toyota announced on Thursday he would step down as CEO, Akio Toyoda opted for the news outlet he sees as the fairest source of information on the automaker’s environmental record: his own. For the last three years, the 66-year-old has built...
