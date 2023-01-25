Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
China claims COVID-19 deaths cut in half during Lunar New Year period
China on Saturday reported its death toll from COVID-19 fell by 50% last week even as the country celebrated the Lunar New Year with loosened restrictions.
Elusive Wildcat Found To Be Living On Mount Everest
Scientists confirmed the presence of the "rare and remarkable" Pallas's cat on the world's highest mountain.
Broke and poor, one man found the "Hand of Faith" - the largest gold nugget found by a metal detector
The "Hand of Faith" gold nugget is reported to be the biggest gold nugget in existence and the second-biggest ever discovered. It is also the biggest gold nugget that has ever been found by a hand-held metal detector.
Comments / 0