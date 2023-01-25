ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When Futurism and Fascism Clashed With Pasta In Italy

There are plenty of ways to track the history of a particular moment in time. The food and drink consumed during a particular period can reveal a lot about those years, as can the rise and fall of various political movements over a given stretch of times. Sometimes those can converge — and in the first half of the 20th century, Italy witnessed a bizarre convergence of all of these things.

