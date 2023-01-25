Read full article on original website
Related
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
High-level U.S. diplomatic mission to Middle East overshadowed by violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had hoped to broach a wide agenda in the Middle East. But after deadly attacks in the region, security again tops the list.
GOP ‘stood in the way’ of police reform that could have prevented death of Tyre Nichols: MSNBC analyst
MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler put part of the blame of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating at the hands of Memphis cops on Republicans in Congress who didn't pass police reform.
'Angry' Trump jumpstarts faltering 2024 campaign
Donald Trump vowed to take on the "corrupt political establishment" Saturday as he bid to revive a faltering third run for the White House in two US states that launched his winning 2016 presidential campaign. He touted his record on law and order, immigration and "rebuilding" the US military as he vowed to save the country from "being destroyed by a selfish, radical, corrupt political establishment."
