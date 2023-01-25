Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
explore venango
Venango County Weather: What to Expect from the Winter Storm Coming to Western PA
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)— While winter thus far has been mostly mild, a winter storm system is set to change all that by dawn in Venango County. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for January 25th between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Snow showers are set to begin in the night, mainly after 5:00 a.m. It’s expected that snow accumulation will be less than one inch overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 25 degrees.
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
butlerradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
explore venango
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cold-Brew Coffee
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cold-Brew Coffee – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Even those who take hot coffee with sugar and cream might find themselves sipping cold brew plain!. Ingredients. 1 cup coarsely ground medium-roast coffee. 1 cup hot water (205°) 6 to 7...
explore venango
Jean M. McBride
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, PA, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Jean was born in Clintonville, PA, on November 20, 1927, to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale. She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lavender Poppy Seed Muffins – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk milk, melted butter, and egg until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
explore venango
Jeffrey Myers Crawford
Jeffrey Myers Crawford, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, IN, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father January 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018. Jeffrey was born in Oil City on January 26, 1939. He...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Green Pepper Casserole
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Green Pepper Casserole – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 3 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed tomato soup, undiluted. 1 can (8 ounces) of mushroom stems and pieces, drained. 1 jar (4 ounces) pimientos, drained. Salt and pepper to taste. 1 package...
explore venango
John L. Seelbaugh
John L. Seelbaugh, 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness. John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald...
wtae.com
I-79 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Butler County
Interstate 79 northbound was shut down in Butler County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed Wednesday morning. This happened between exits 96 (PA 488 - Portersville) and 99 (U.S. 422 - New Castle/Butler). PennDOT reopened the road around 1 p.m.
explore venango
Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Turns Over in Oil Creek Township
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured following a rollover crash in Oil Creek Township on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on Church Run Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
explore venango
Marilyn A. Creacraft
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival. Marilyn was born on January 23, 1942, in Pineville. She was raised by Lee and Marie (Jackson) Bevier who were her forever parents at 9...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
explore venango
Four Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges Following Incident at Cranberry Sheetz
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four individuals are facing drug charges and other offenses following an incident at Sheetz in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brittani Faith Scott, of Marion Center; 42-year-old Jay Peter Miller, of Pittsburgh; 37-year-old Steven Christopher Forsell, of Oil City; and 43-year-old Aaron Craig Spanik, of Blandburg.
One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township
UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the name of the crash victim. One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township. The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was […]
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Route 427
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred on Route 427 in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash took place at 4:47 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on State Route 427, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Comments / 0