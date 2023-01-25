Read full article on original website
Related
hbsdealer.com
84 Lumber reveals growth plans
New stores, component plants, and EWP facilities are all part of the strategy for 2023. Lumber announced this morning that it plans to open new facilities and make improvements to 54 existing locations to increase its market share by the end of 2023. The privately-held prodealer and building materials supplier...
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: 7 equipment essentials for desert golf
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m heading to Arizona for golf, football and more golf. Should I make any tweaks to my clubs before I go?. The lure to...
architizer.com
Shift House // AOS works : architecture & design
This project comprises a remodel and 740 sq. ft. addition to a 1920s home, as well as a 250 sq. ft. detached pool house / accessory dwelling unit. The project embodies an evolution of form from the existing front of the house to the contemporary addition at the rear. The traditional front, symbolic of the commonly perceived image of a house, is contrasted by the non-traditional addition at the rear, which is shaped by interior functionality and exterior environmental and site conditions.
Golf.com
Robert Trent Jones Jr. is here to defend his body of work (and his family’s legacy)
In its CliffsNotes version, the story of American golf course architecture goes something like this: The field enjoyed a glorious run in its Golden Age of the early 1900s, only to lose its way after World War II, with excessively penal and over-wrought designs, before finding itself once more in recent decades, when it learned to tread lightly on the land again.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Video: Felder launches DIY hot tube video
The Felder Group has released a DIY “Hottub” video. "This luxurious project," the company says, "will get all your tools in motion, especially if you have any of our tools featured in the video. It will challenge those who have only worked in the American woodcraft style and help elevate your understanding of woodworking from the European perspective.
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
Golf.com
The best place to store golf balls? One spot might surprise you
Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Posing a question to the internet is like asking your Uber driver...
Golf.com
‘Their tour is meaningless’: Nick Faldo rips LIV Golf, their ratings, Greg Norman
Across a published interview and a video shared over Twitter by Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir, the six-time major winner and recently retired broadcaster continued a months-long assault on the Saudi-backed series, saying that their European players should not be allowed to play or captain in the Ryder Cup, criticizing their broadcast ratings and believing that the series’ CEO, Greg Norman, has “wrecked” his legacy. But maybe his pointed words were toward LIV’s format, which features three rounds, 48 players and guaranteed money.
Golf.com
10 ways to hit high soft pitches that stop on a dime
Among the key weapons you need in your shotmaking arsenal: a high pitch shot that lands softly and doesn’t roll. While this shot has some risk to it, you can minimize the chance of mishits with good technique. Here’s how to pull it off:. 1. Employ the shot...
Golf.com
This PGA Tour journeyman was the best putter this pro has ever seen
When you get to the PGA Tour, two things are obvious: 1. You’re really good at golf. 2. You’ve seen a lot of other people who are really good at golf too. So when a PGA Tour winner says someone is the best they have ever seen, that carries some weight.
livingetc.com
10 unusual kitchen materials - beautiful new design trends set to level up your counters and cabinets
Is there any reno project that induces decision paralysis quite like the kitchen? With plenty of technical boxes to tick (and often the next decade to think about) what should be a joy can swiftly become anything but. It's all too easy, then, to go for the safe options when...
Golf.com
A Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed pairing? LIV leaders? Dubai event gets spicy
Eddie Pepperell, as he usually does, framed what’s on the horizon well, with a touch of humor, all online. His first round complete at the Dubai Desert Classic, the Englishman shared on Twitter a Game of Thrones GIF — the one where an army on horseback storms toward a sword-wielding Jon Snow — and wrote this line:
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
homestyling.guru
Bathroom Bliss: Transforming Your Space with Modern Ideas for Small Renovations
While bathrooms are often an afterthought when homes are bought and renovated, they are integral to a functional and luxurious home. A well-designed layout equipped with high-quality appliances and finishes makes a world of difference to one’s daily life, making for a stress-free and efficient start to the day, and a relaxing space to wind down each night. Investing in your bathroom adds value to your home and enhances your quality of life, as despite being commonly neglected, bathrooms are among the most important and heavily used spaces in any home. Consequently, modern bathroom ideas are hugely important in improving your home’s functionality and enhancing your daily life.
Polaris Dawn space crew completes Academy parachute training
The SpaceX Polaris Dawn Crew has reportedly completed its basic free fall parachute training at the United States Academy on Saturday, according to the U.S. Air Force Academy. The course, AM-490 Basic Freefall is set up to prepare students to conduct a solo, free fall skydive in their first attempted jump over the U.S. Air Force Academy's Davis Airfield. AM-490 Basic Freefall is taught by the 98th Flying Training Squadron staff and cadets of the Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration and Competition teams. The course has been conducted by the Academy since 1962. The crew consisted of mission commander Jared Isaacman, mission pilot...
homestyling.guru
Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design
Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
Golf.com
These versatile golf shoes are equal parts stylish and comfortable
Cole Haan should be your new resource golf shoes you can wear on the course, the court, the city and beyond. You probably recognize the brand as the maker of your go-to office shoes. They’re the brains behind those shoes that look like classic brogues on top, but sneakers on the bottom — the mullet of dress shoes, if you will.
Golf.com
3 easy steps to hitting the perfect draw off the tee
Hitting the perfect draw on the golf course isn’t something every golfer just naturally picks up. It takes practice, focus and an understanding of the simple fundamentals to execute it perfectly. Whether you’re looking to hit a draw off the tee with your driver for a little extra distance,...
Golf.com
Is your yard a rain-soaked mess? Here are 5 smart things to do
When it rains it pours, and if the heavy stuff keeps coming, it can give superintendents — and homeowners — pause. All grass needs water, of course. But too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. Rick Tegtmeier, the director of grounds at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, in Iowa, is a 41-year member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
Golf.com
High-tech rules reviews arrive on PGA Tour with new replay booth
The PGA Tour is implementing a replay review room for the 2023 season to expedite and help players navigate rules scenarios that arise during the course of play. Per a Golf Digest report, the Tour is experimenting with a video review system that will allow officials to review rules questions and offer rulings in real time — an expansion of the Tour’s video review capabilities.
Comments / 0