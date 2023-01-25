Kyle Juszczyk is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. He’s been a key part of the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff efforts as the team tries to make it to Super Bowl LVI. The fullback, 31, who became the highest-paid fullback in the NFL in 2021 (per The New York Post), has had his wife Kristin by his side to cheer him on, as he works his way towards a successful season. Find out everything you need to know about Kristin here!

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO