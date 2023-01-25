ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

‘Make Her Sick': Investigators Detail Larry Millete's Dark Requests to Spellcasters

The ninth day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete began by focusing heavily on the digital evidence associated with the case. San Diego District Attorney's Office investigator Mathew Grindley continued his testimony from the previous day, delving into the messages that were exchanged between Larry and his wife Maya, who’s been missing since Jan. 7, 2021. Her body has never been found.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Trans women tells her side of the story in Santee

Two weeks ago, a young woman spoke at a Santee city council meeting, about feeling "terrified" when she realized she was in the YMCA locker room at the same time as a transgender woman, whom she repeatedly misgendered. Her remarks were picked up by right-wing media outlets, and she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
SANTEE, CA
News 8 KFMB

Hate crimes up 65% in San Diego in 2022

SAN DIEGO — Hate crimes in San Diego are skyrocketing, up 65-percent in 2022 over the prior year. City leaders say they are focused on prosecuting these types of cases, including one, where a 43-year-old man was recently convicted for a hate crime he committed outside the Crest Café in the Hillcrest back in July 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KMPH.com

250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border

Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
SANTEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy