Could a plea bargain lead to Maya Millete being found?
SAN DIEGO — A judge ruled this week that Larry Millete could face trial on murder charges in the death of his still-missing wife, Maya Millete, who disappeared without a trace from her Chula Vista home. But could there be a plea deal in the case?. Before Sabre Springs...
NBC Bay Area
‘Make Her Sick': Investigators Detail Larry Millete's Dark Requests to Spellcasters
The ninth day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete began by focusing heavily on the digital evidence associated with the case. San Diego District Attorney's Office investigator Mathew Grindley continued his testimony from the previous day, delving into the messages that were exchanged between Larry and his wife Maya, who’s been missing since Jan. 7, 2021. Her body has never been found.
Imperial Beach 'Cop Watcher' sues Sheriff's Department over assault while recording an arrest
SAN DIEGO — An Imperial Beach man who records police stops to prevent police misconduct and expose what he considers is implicit bias in policing is suing the San Diego Sheriff's Department after he says a Sheriff Sergeant assaulted him for filming a traffic stop and then falsely arrested him.
Authorities search for church vandals
Authorities are asking for the public's helping in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church in the Birdland neighborhood.
Judge orders Larry Millete to stand trial in death of wife Maya
A San Diego judge has ordered Larry Millete to stand trial in the death of his still-missing wife Maya.
Death sentence, convictions overturned from SD County crime spree in 1985
A North County family is reeling after the murder convictions and the death sentence were overturned for a man found guilty of killing three during a crime spree nearly four decades ago.
Ex-San Diego Resident Pleads Guilty to Fleeing Country to Avoid Tax Crime Sentencing
A former San Diego resident who fled the United States more than 20 years ago to avoid being sentenced for tax crimes pleaded guilty this week to a federal bail jumping charge. Robin McPherson was slated to appear for a March 2001 sentencing hearing following his convictions for tax evasion...
Chula Vista man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for ATM explosions
A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison.
Man Argued with Officers, Refused to Step from Vehicle in Video Prior to Fatal Police Shooting
The San Diego Police Department on Thursday released video footage of the fatal shooting by two patrolmen of a gun-toting motorist last week following a pursuit in Barrio Logan. Officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers opened fire on Christopher Dearman, 37, in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue on Friday.
'Operation Red Rider' leads to arrests of SD-area 'crime syndicate' members
The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
KPBS
Trans women tells her side of the story in Santee
Two weeks ago, a young woman spoke at a Santee city council meeting, about feeling "terrified" when she realized she was in the YMCA locker room at the same time as a transgender woman, whom she repeatedly misgendered. Her remarks were picked up by right-wing media outlets, and she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Jury Convicts DUI Driver of Vehicular Manslaughter in 2020 Deaths of 2 Young Passengers
A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing two young passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter. Peter John Meno, 28, faces up to nine years in state prison when he is sentenced for the Nov. 22, 2020, crash that killed Jayden Rowley, 22, of Oceanside, and Matthew Cate, 19, of Vista.
News 8 KFMB
Hate crimes up 65% in San Diego in 2022
SAN DIEGO — Hate crimes in San Diego are skyrocketing, up 65-percent in 2022 over the prior year. City leaders say they are focused on prosecuting these types of cases, including one, where a 43-year-old man was recently convicted for a hate crime he committed outside the Crest Café in the Hillcrest back in July 2021.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
Man caught on camera stealing solar panels from Rolando home
Amid climbing electric bills and demand for solar, a video captured a man grabbing solar panels from the side of a Rolando home.
Arson investigators look into cause of El Cajon house fire
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that erupted at an El Cajon home Friday morning.
KMPH.com
250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border
Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
kusi.com
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
KPBS
San Diego County received whistleblower complaints on public defender office in 2020
In November 2020, whistleblowers alerted San Diego County about problems in its public defender’s office. The warning came two years before a jury awarded millions in damages to an ex-employee earlier this month in his wrongful termination suit, KPBS has learned. At least two whistleblowers filed complaints with San...
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
