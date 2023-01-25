Read full article on original website
KUOW
Four white men who attacked Black DJ sentenced for federal hate crime in Seattle
Four white men were sentenced in federal court in Seattle Friday for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the city of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The man they attacked said his life is forever changed. The defendants are...
Tri-City Herald
One of two men accused in WA substation attacks to be released from federal custody
A man accused of attacking four Washington state power stations on Christmas Day was ordered released from federal custody Friday after a renewed effort by his attorney to get him into a drug-treatment facility. Matthew Greenwood, 32, was one of two Puyallup men charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities...
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
q13fox.com
Shelter-in-place orders issued for some Puyallup residents
A suspect barricaded inside an apartment fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Two were hit and have minor injuries, and neighbors are asked to shelter in place in their apartments.
Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal
Stephen Tyler Clayton, who previously pled guilty to raping three women, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after accepting a plea deal Monday. The plea combined the three rape charges into one charge of rape and one additional charge of assault. Kitsap County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Anna Aruiza said...
Chronicle
$250K Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has issued a $250,000 warrant for the arrest of a man accused of grabbing a woman by her throat and throwing her against a wall, breaking her back, at a medical facility in Centralia last May. The defendant, Joshua D. Rockwell, 37, of Edmonds,...
WA lawmakers discuss bill to ban for-profit pet sales at retail stores
House Bill 1424 would make it illegal for retail pet stores to sell or offer dogs and cats for profit. If a retail pet store showcases dogs or cats, it would only be allowed through collaboration “with an animal care and control agency, or animal rescue group,” according to the bill.
Regional Homeless Authority requests nearly $12 billion for 5-year plan
How much money would it take to solve homelessness in Seattle? The King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) estimates that it would take roughly $11.8 billion to address homelessness. In their 5-year plan to end homelessness, the agency said they are looking to dramatically increase access to housing, addiction services,...
historylink.org
Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.
On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
Lynnwood opioid clinic receives DOH license amid controversy
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) just gave the final approval for a proposed opioid treatment clinic to open in Lynnwood by issuing a behavioral health agency license for the facility to start providing services. The facility, run by Acadia Healthcare, has drawn intense concern and scrutiny from residents...
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect
Residents at two Puyallup apartment complexes were ordered to shelter in place for hours Tuesday, while Puyallup police tried to talk an armed man out of one of the units. It all started as a domestic violence incident at 1:17 p.m. at the River Trail Apartments in the 1700 block of East Main Street in Puyallup. A 911 caller reported their ex-boyfriend had violated a court order and showed up at the apartment and was hiding in the closet.
isd411.org
Message from the School Nurse
How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
MyNorthwest
