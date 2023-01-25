Read full article on original website
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
How Russia's Su-57 Felon Jets Compare to U.S. F-35, F-22 Fighters
Military analyst Harry Kazianis told Newsweek that if an Su-57 jet were to be shot down in Ukraine "it would prove the plane is not truly a top-tier fighter."
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.
US-trained Afghan commandos are fighting in Ukraine. Some are there for the pay. Others are there for revenge.
Afghan commandos who fled the Taliban are being recruited to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. Afghan volunteers because they lack stable incomes and are being offerred high salaries. Many of these US-trained fighters see joining Russia's war in Ukraine as the least bad option. This fall, rumors began circulating that...
There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI
During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
US sending Vampires to Ukraine to counter Russia’s drones
The United States is sending Vampires to Ukraine. No, these aren’t the sparkly kind from some teenage literary saga. These Vampires are straight up killers. The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment system is a portable weapons kit. It can be installed on most any vehicle with a cargo bed or a flat surface. The fangs on this Vampire are four laser-guided rockets that can take a bite out of targets on the ground or in the air.
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Igor Girkin said that Russia could "collapse into a civil war with millions of casualties" as his country continues to fight in Ukraine.
Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths
Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist. “They assigned us to regiment 228–such...
Sending tanks to Ukraine makes one thing clear: this is now a western war against Russia | Martin Kettle
Volodymyr Zelenskiy is finally getting the help he wants, but it places more of Ukraine’s future in US hands, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
