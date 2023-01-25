Read full article on original website
33rd Ward Candidates To Face Off In Albany Park Forum Wednesday
ALBANY PARK — All three candidates running for 33rd Ward alderperson will face the public and explain their platforms during a Wednesday forum. Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez is running for her second term in City Council, while challengers Samie Martinez and Laith Shaaban are making their first bids for the 33rd Ward office.
Chicago Mayor’s Race: 9 Candidates Want To Run Our City. What Do They Stand For?
CHICAGO — The 2023 mayoral election is heating up across Chicago, as eight challengers have thrown their hat in the ring to oust first-term Mayor Lori Lightfoot from City Hall. The election is Feb. 28, but early voting has already started. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the...
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Early Voting For Chicago’s 2023 Election Starts At Downtown Sites
CHICAGO — Early voting has started in Chicago at two Downtown sites. Chicago residents are voting for mayor and who will represent their ward as alderperson, among other local races. Election Day is Feb. 28, but voters can head to the polls before then. Early voting has started at...
Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate
Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
West Side Forum Will Feature 29th Ward, Police District Candidates
AUSTIN — All candidates running for 29th Ward alderperson and the 15th Police District Council will discuss their visions for the West Side at a forum next month. The forum is 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Hope Community Church, 5900 W. Iowa St. It’s organized by local leaders working on the Austin Quality of Life Plan, an outline to achieve resident-driven improvements to the neighborhood.
5 Candidates Vying To Unseat Lightfoot-Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen In 43rd Ward Race
LINCOLN PARK — Two former aldermanic candidates and three other community leaders are running to unseat Ald. Timmy Knudsen, the recently appointed 43rd Ward alderman. Knudsen is seeking his first full term on City Council after stepping into the role in September after Ald. Michele Smith abruptly resigned. Knudsen was on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2019 campaign finance team and her handpicked chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Logan Square Groups Unite To Fund Snow Removal Near Monument, Blue Line For 8th Year
LOGAN SQUARE — The area around the Logan Square Monument will be cleared of snow, thanks to neighbors and local groups. A group of Logan Square businesses and organizations have banded together for the eighth year to pay for snow removal around the monument leading to the Logan Square Blue Line station.
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
This Week In Photos: Snow, Street Vendors And A Legendary Faux Ferrari
CHICAGO — January is coming to a close, and the past week brought a mix of sunshine, snowfall and a bustling news cycle. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Listen to “It’s All Good: A...
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
