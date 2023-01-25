ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

33rd Ward Candidates To Face Off In Albany Park Forum Wednesday

ALBANY PARK — All three candidates running for 33rd Ward alderperson will face the public and explain their platforms during a Wednesday forum. Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez is running for her second term in City Council, while challengers Samie Martinez and Laith Shaaban are making their first bids for the 33rd Ward office.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Early Voting For Chicago’s 2023 Election Starts At Downtown Sites

CHICAGO — Early voting has started in Chicago at two Downtown sites. Chicago residents are voting for mayor and who will represent their ward as alderperson, among other local races. Election Day is Feb. 28, but voters can head to the polls before then. Early voting has started at...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate

Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

West Side Forum Will Feature 29th Ward, Police District Candidates

AUSTIN — All candidates running for 29th Ward alderperson and the 15th Police District Council will discuss their visions for the West Side at a forum next month. The forum is 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Hope Community Church, 5900 W. Iowa St. It’s organized by local leaders working on the Austin Quality of Life Plan, an outline to achieve resident-driven improvements to the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

5 Candidates Vying To Unseat Lightfoot-Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen In 43rd Ward Race

LINCOLN PARK — Two former aldermanic candidates and three other community leaders are running to unseat Ald. Timmy Knudsen, the recently appointed 43rd Ward alderman. Knudsen is seeking his first full term on City Council after stepping into the role in September after Ald. Michele Smith abruptly resigned. Knudsen was on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2019 campaign finance team and her handpicked chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
blockclubchicago.org

This Week In Photos: Snow, Street Vendors And A Legendary Faux Ferrari

CHICAGO — January is coming to a close, and the past week brought a mix of sunshine, snowfall and a bustling news cycle. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Listen to “It’s All Good: A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy