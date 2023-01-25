It was another mixed bag for the Green Bay Phoenix basketball programs Thursday night in the wake of the firing of men's basketball coach Will Ryan. Athletic Director Josh Moon has spent the last few days explaining his decision to fire Ryan with just over a month remaining in the season, citing a need to change the culture. The Phoenix women provided a welcomed distraction from the discussion locally as they beat in-state rival Milwaukee 58-40. They outscored the Panthers in the final three quarters, pulling away for good in the fourth as the Phoenix outscored their visitors 18-6 in the fourth frame. Bailey Butler led the Phoenix with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Jenna Guyer added 12 points off the bench, while Callie Genke chipped in with 10 points and two steals. The Phoenix are back in action on January 30th against IUPUI.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO