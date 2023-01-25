Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Math meets prepare students for inside and outside the classroom
The competition within the Packerland Conference High School Math Meets can go a long way in helping students problem-solve beyond the classroom. Sturgeon Bay High School Math Teacher and Coach Cliff Wind says the competitions offer individual problems and those that are handled as a team. The first four meets...
WBAY Green Bay
Community members offer to raise funds to restore St. Boniface church
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) -St. Boniface church has been sitting on Marshall street in Manitowoc since 1885, but it hasn’t been in use since 2005. Since that time, the St. Francis of Assisi parish has been trying to form a plan for the space. While it hasn’t been used for...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc School Board votes for leadership changes - against parents’ objections
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The School Board in Manitowoc held a vote tonight to shake up the district’s leadership - and it eliminated four positions, while adding three others. The decisions were made as part of a plan to restructure the Central Office. However, some parents are upset, saying...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A convenient truth
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our modern conveniences have created mountains of trash. We’re trying to make a difference with recycling but it’s going to take a larger effort to change the way we live. Who will drive that change? Looks like it’ll be corporate America changing the...
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU swims in conference meet Thursday
The Door County United Swim Team will compete against two of its conference foes on Thursday in a triple-dual meet in Two Rivers. DCU will meet the host school and Kiel when the first events begin at 6 p.m. Before their meet was canceled last week at Plymouth, DCU was coming off a sixth place finish at the Red Wing Invite. Notable swims included:
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
doorcountydailynews.com
Bookings go up at Kewaunee County Jail
You would have seen more people get processed at the state’s small jail in 2022, according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. A total of 710 people were processed at the Kewaunee County Jail, up from 628 in 2021. Nearly half of those were non-custody bookings, which occur when a person is not physically arrested, and the offense was not immediately reported. Joski says it is just a sign of the county coming out of the pandemic.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls' basketball round-up: Local teams struggle Friday, Door County clash scheduled for Saturday
The area's girls' basketball teams struggled to pick up victories on Friday night. The Algoma Wolves found themselves down early and never could catch up in their 62-48 loss against Oconto. The Gibraltar girls basketball team could not keep pace with NEW Lutheran on Friday night, falling 58-45. The Sturgeon...
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
101 WIXX
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
NBC26
Coal company relocation could take several years
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Preview: Weekend slate includes three local area teams
Saturday's Boys Basketball slate will involve three local area teams, with two of them being Packerland matchups, and one non-conference matinee matchup. In the afternoon, Sevastopol hosts 14-1 Florence. Algoma will welcome in NEW Lutheran in Packerland play. The top teams in the conference face off as Southern Door travels...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County manure case moved to March
A Kewaunee County farmer and two associates will have another month to prepare for their upcoming case involving their manure handling procedures. According to court records, the complaint against farmer Johannes Wakker, manure hauler Gregory Stodola, and crop consultant Benjamin Koss were amended on Wednesday. The amended complaint only applies to Stodola and his company, Stodola Ag Transport. Stodola is the only one of the three facing misdemeanor charges for polluting a waterway. Wakker, Koss, and Stodola are all facing felony charges for conspiring to commit a crime and falsifying written records related to the farm’s nutrient management plan. On Friday, additional correspondence was submitted, and the court date was moved from February 1st to March 7th.
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix women defend home court, men lose on road
It was another mixed bag for the Green Bay Phoenix basketball programs Thursday night in the wake of the firing of men's basketball coach Will Ryan. Athletic Director Josh Moon has spent the last few days explaining his decision to fire Ryan with just over a month remaining in the season, citing a need to change the culture. The Phoenix women provided a welcomed distraction from the discussion locally as they beat in-state rival Milwaukee 58-40. They outscored the Panthers in the final three quarters, pulling away for good in the fourth as the Phoenix outscored their visitors 18-6 in the fourth frame. Bailey Butler led the Phoenix with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Jenna Guyer added 12 points off the bench, while Callie Genke chipped in with 10 points and two steals. The Phoenix are back in action on January 30th against IUPUI.
WBAY Green Bay
SNOW ENDING TODAY... BUT MORE COMING SOON
Snow showers continue to track through the area, but they’ll be ending shortly. Last’s night’s snow stuck to the roads, so expect slippery conditions for your morning drive. The light snow should be wrapping up across east-central Wisconsin as we go into the early afternoon. Look for plenty of clouds, but areas NORTH of Green Bay should see some afternoon sun.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
Comments / 0