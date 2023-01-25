Read full article on original website
Why the Yankees should refuse to trade Gleyber Torres this off-season
The New York Yankees have no reason to trade infielder Gleyber Torres at the present moment. At 26 years old, Torres is coming off of a bounce-back 2022 season, hitting .257 with a .310 OBP, 24 homers, and 76 RBIs. This was the first time since 2019 he hit double-digit homers, recording a 44.9% hard-hit rate, 10.7% barrel rate, and 90.4 exit velocity, the three highest metrics in his career.
Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
Mets sign 2 players to minor league deals
Within the past day, the New York Mets have signed two players on minor league contracts. Last night, it was announced that they signed right-handed pitcher, Humberto Mejia. Earlier today, they agreed to a deal bringing back catcher Michael Perez. Mets add RHP Humberto Mejia and C Michael Perez to...
Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options. Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
Mets' Outfielder Starling Marte's Status For Spring Training Not Yet Known
New York Mets' outfielder Starling Marte 's status going into Spring Training remains up in the air. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are unsure whether Marte will still be rehabbing or a full participant when Spring Training begins next month. Additionally, Martino adds that Marte will miss...
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay. After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry...
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
New York Mets Re-Sign Veteran Catcher to Bolster Depth
The Mets have added their second catcher of the offseason. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have re-signed veteran catcher Michael Perez to a minor league deal. The Mets acquired Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations...
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw for interested teams and that things went well.
Lightning's Pat Maroon rips Bruins announcer for body-shaming comments in first face-to-face
Earlier this season, Boston Bruins television announcer Jack Edwards came under fire for insensitive comments made during a broadcast regarding the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. On Wednesday, Maroon had his chance to respond to Edwards face-to-face. With the Bruins in Tampa Bay to take on the...
Bears Rumored to Dump Justin Fields to Select Bryce Young #1 Overall
On Friday, former Buccaneers DT Warren Sapp stated that he has heard rumors out of Chicago that the Bears are looking to trade away Justin Fields and take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick. This comes as a shock considering how well Fields played for the Bears this season. It’s all just rumors at this point, and quite honestly, I’m a little skeptical about it. However, it is definitely something to watch out for, as this could be a massive addition for whoever trades for Fields.
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson tweets speculations on team's DC vacancy
The latest post from the four-time Pro Bowler regarding Steve Wilks comes in the wake of the Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach. Wilks took over as the Panthers' interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired last October and helped the team finish the year 7-10 and just outside the playoff picture.
