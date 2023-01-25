On Friday, former Buccaneers DT Warren Sapp stated that he has heard rumors out of Chicago that the Bears are looking to trade away Justin Fields and take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick. This comes as a shock considering how well Fields played for the Bears this season. It’s all just rumors at this point, and quite honestly, I’m a little skeptical about it. However, it is definitely something to watch out for, as this could be a massive addition for whoever trades for Fields.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO