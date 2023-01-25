ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2023

Golden Knights play final of four-game road trip against Islanders. The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3) play their last game of their road trip against the New York Islanders (24-22-5) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch...
ELMONT, NY
msn.com

Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage

Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes

Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game

Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Final Buzzer: Margin Call

Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. 5:46 AM. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the first...
SEATTLE, WA
Hoops Rumors

Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals release 2023 Stadium Series jerseys

The Hurricanes, who are hosting the event, will have a black base with a red and black version of their typical Hurricane logo. This is the first Hurricanes jersey to not include white in the logo in any capacity, but will otherwise follow a similar color pattern to the team’s current home uniform, but with a different logo. The Hurricanes have always incorporated white as a third color, but did not carry that over for this uniform.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Final Buzzer: VAN-quished

OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

DET@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip

Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

2023 NHL All-Star Game chance for ESPN to tell players' stories

ESPN has worked with the NHL to make the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend compelling for fans at home by highlighting the players' skills and personalities. Not everyone can attend the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival, the free fan festival at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park from Feb. 2-4, let alone the main events.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 12 focuses on New York road trip

EDMONTON, AB - There's always plenty to chew on after a trip to the Big Apple. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, follow along as the Oilers make their way through New York on a three-game road trip for meetings with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Canucks Agree to Terms with Andrei Kuzmenko on Two-Year Extension

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Allvin. "He...
VANCOUVER, WA
NHL

Coach's Challenge: CGY @ SEA - 8:59 of the Third Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Seattle. Explanation: Video review determined Seattle's Jared McCann made contact with goaltender Dan Vladar in the crease which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Alex Wennberg's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues

COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-18-3) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (23-23-3) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to get back in the win column as they take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternooon for their final game ahead of the All-Star break. The Colorado Avalanche are set to...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

The San Jose Sharks are in Raleigh taking on the Carolina Hurricanes for their first game of another back-to-back. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Steven Lorentz is back in Raleigh for the first time since his trade to the...
RALEIGH, NC

