Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2023
Golden Knights play final of four-game road trip against Islanders. The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3) play their last game of their road trip against the New York Islanders (24-22-5) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch...
msn.com
Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage
Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes
Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
NHL
Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. 5:46 AM. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the first...
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks place Lane Pederson on waivers after he skated on the first line at morning skate
The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Lane Pederson on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to the Abbotsford Canucks, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Friday morning. The news broke minutes after Pederson took shifts alongside Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko on the top line, which made the move seem...
Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals release 2023 Stadium Series jerseys
The Hurricanes, who are hosting the event, will have a black base with a red and black version of their typical Hurricane logo. This is the first Hurricanes jersey to not include white in the logo in any capacity, but will otherwise follow a similar color pattern to the team’s current home uniform, but with a different logo. The Hurricanes have always incorporated white as a third color, but did not carry that over for this uniform.
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game chance for ESPN to tell players' stories
ESPN has worked with the NHL to make the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend compelling for fans at home by highlighting the players' skills and personalities. Not everyone can attend the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival, the free fan festival at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park from Feb. 2-4, let alone the main events.
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 12 focuses on New York road trip
EDMONTON, AB - There's always plenty to chew on after a trip to the Big Apple. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, follow along as the Oilers make their way through New York on a three-game road trip for meetings with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
NHL
Canucks Agree to Terms with Andrei Kuzmenko on Two-Year Extension
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Allvin. "He...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CGY @ SEA - 8:59 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Seattle. Explanation: Video review determined Seattle's Jared McCann made contact with goaltender Dan Vladar in the crease which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Alex Wennberg's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-18-3) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (23-23-3) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to get back in the win column as they take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternooon for their final game ahead of the All-Star break. The Colorado Avalanche are set to...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes
The San Jose Sharks are in Raleigh taking on the Carolina Hurricanes for their first game of another back-to-back. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Steven Lorentz is back in Raleigh for the first time since his trade to the...
