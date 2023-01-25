Read full article on original website
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stop automatic payments from teachers to their unions?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, the passage of Act 10 prohibited employers from deducting “labor...
Has Wisconsin missed out on millions of dollars in revenue by not legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office, Wisconsin would generate an estimated $165 million in revenue by...
wxerfm.com
Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative
MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
wpr.org
Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies
After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Receives Mostly Failing Grades for Policies to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use
The 2023 released “State of Tobacco Control” evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America and takes the lives of...
Fox11online.com
Republican lawmakers express concerns over Evers' plans for budget surplus
(WLUK) -- With Wisconsin's projected budget surplus now estimated at a record $7 billion, some lawmakers have been voicing concerns about how Gov. Tony Evers wants to use that money. To some, Governor Tony Evers' fifth State of the State address felt like something else. "This was essentially a budget...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
wuwm.com
How to keep the lights on, cut carbon emissions from generating electricity in Wisconsin
Researchers have been looking at what changes might take place in the production of electricity in Wisconsin in order to see big drops in carbon dioxide emissions. Experts say big declines are needed to reduce the threat from climate change. Gov. Tony Evers wants to have net zero in greenhouse...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
wxerfm.com
WFBF Statement on DNR Virtual Listening Session Announcement
MADISON –Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz issued the following statement following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announcement of a virtual listening session on the proposed Wolf Management Plan:. “Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates the Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to hear from the public regarding the...
thecountyline.net
Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?
The national Women’s March chose Wisconsin as the location for a massive abortion-rights rally on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, for good reason. Our state, where a draconian 1849 abortion ban rose from the grave after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, is at the center of the battle for abortion rights. Sunday’s march focused on the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which could change the ideological balance on the Court just before it hears a challenge to that 19th century ban.
Saving Wisconsin’s endangered indigenous languages on ‘Route 51’
WAUSAU – The cornerstone of any culture or community is its language, where oral histories are passed down, knowledge is shared and bonds are formed. In Wisconsin and around the county, many indigenous languages are under threat of disappearing, putting the cultural identity of many tribes at risk. Today, efforts are underway to revitalize critically endangered Native American languages, which advocates say confers cognitive advantages, enhances self-esteem and cultural well-being, and strengthens community bonds.
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’
Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
With key ally in tow, Republicans bring new forth new strategy
(The Center Square) – The latest reading readiness proposal at the Wisconsin Capitol, with the backing of the Department of Public Instruction in tow, may have a chance at becoming law. Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha and Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, on Friday introduced their plan for students having trouble reading. It builds on a 12-year-old law assessing reading readiness of 4K through second grade students. The change, according to a...
Have tax cuts saved Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $22 billion over the last 12 years?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Tax policy changes adopted since January 2011 in Wisconsin have cumulatively saved state taxpayers approximately $21.9...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
wpr.org
A 'quiet, burgeoning' crisis: What Evers is proposing to expand mental health resources in schools
The state of mental health in Wisconsin is a "quiet, burgeoning crisis," and that includes unmet mental health needs in schools, Gov. Tony Evers said during his State of the State address this week. He dubbed 2023 "the year of mental health" and laid out a long list of proposals...
nbc15.com
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage
MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
101 WIXX
Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
