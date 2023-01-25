The national Women’s March chose Wisconsin as the location for a massive abortion-rights rally on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, for good reason. Our state, where a draconian 1849 abortion ban rose from the grave after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, is at the center of the battle for abortion rights. Sunday’s march focused on the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which could change the ideological balance on the Court just before it hears a challenge to that 19th century ban.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO