Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
case.edu
Get writing support at the Writing Resource Center
The Writing Resource Center is open for the spring semester. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the center’s staff in person or virtually. Consultants can help with anything from SAGES essays to National Science Foundation grants —and everything in between. Students also...
case.edu
5 questions with… Emmanuelle Iskandar, a Mandel School student making a career change
Emmanuelle Iskandar completed her master’s degree in food engineering in Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020—the day after the devastating port explosion in Beirut. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis the explosion had caused, it was challenging for freshly graduated students like Iskandar to find a job.
case.edu
The OMA: A place that feels like home
The Case Western Reserve University campus is home to a lot of special places and hidden gems, but one shines brighter than most—the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA). Tucked away on the fourth floor of Sears Hall, this office may seem of minimal importance, but that perception is changed as soon as you walk through the door. On my first visit, a staff member noticed my new face and offered me a welcome tour, where I was informed about all that OMA strives to offer to CWRU’s student community. I have returned several times since, coming back to warm faces and a cozy atmosphere.
case.edu
New Dream Fund allows students to more easily pursue experiential learning
There’s no question that the academics at Case Western Reserve University are challenging and time-consuming. However, if you ask any student at CWRU what activities they do, chances are they participate in extracurricular activities on top of their classes, like clubs, sports or, most importantly, experiential education. Experiential education...
case.edu
CWRU Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity releases survey to assist in Diversity Strategic Action Plan
The Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity (OIDEO) has launched a campus-wide survey at Case Western Reserve University in order to further the goals of their Diversity Strategic Action Plan (DSAP), created in 2012. Moving forward, the questionnaire will be administered every three years in an attempt to regularly monitor the campus climate in regards to inclusion and diversity.
tri-c.edu
Tri-C Appoints New Executive VP, Chief Strategy Officer
India Pierce Lee to focus on emerging trends and marketplace needs, strategic initiatives and deepening College’s community reach. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) announced today a new appointment to its senior leadership team that will expand the College’s role as the leading public higher education institution driving social and economic mobility in Northeast Ohio. India Pierce Lee will become executive vice president and chief strategy officer on March 6, serving as a thought partner to Tri-C President Michael Baston.
case.edu
Earn three credits abroad this spring; application deadline today
Make this spring semester the one that dreams are made of—earn three credits for a Case Western Reserve University course while traveling internationally with classmates and university faculty members. Courses are available in global healthcare, economics, social work and more. The deadline to apply is today (Jan. 27). See...
case.edu
CCEL announces new volunteer opportunities
Recently, the Center for Civic Engagement and Learning (CCEL) has introduced new community service trips that members of the Case Western Reserve University community can partake in. Starting last semester, these fall under two unique categories, CCEL Serves and CCEL pop-ups. Danielle Hickman, an assistant director with CCEL, recently mentioned...
case.edu
Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership accepting funding applications for translational research projects
The Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership (CCTRP) is accepting applications for 2023. The purpose of CCTRP funding is to support collaborative translational research projects that address unmet or poorly met clinical needs. CCTRP seeks to reduce the market risk of promising new clinical products arising from the research programs of biomedical engineering and other Case Western Reserve University faculty.
case.edu
Advancing our community
Through research, outreach and direct care, members of the Case Western Reserve community aim to enhance the lives of our neighbors in Cleveland—and well beyond. The university’s 2021–22 annual report, Forward Thinking, highlights several initiatives supporting our community. The stories take a look at the impact of...
Cleveland Heights throws some support behind Park Synagogue historic designation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although not partnering directly in the redevelopment of the old Park Synagogue property, the city will put some upfront financial support toward preservation of its architectural centerpiece. City Council approved a $45,000 city contribution Jan. 17 to the “Friends of Mendelsohn” nonprofit, named after the world-renowned...
case.edu
Earn prize money for your writing
The Department of English is offering more than $1,500 in prizes through its annual competitions. Undergraduate and graduate students can apply for the 2023 English Prizes by Friday, March 17, at 4 p.m. Undergraduate students are advised that they may receive no more than $100 in prize money without reduction...
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
‘Best Damn Band in the Land’ music director to speak in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dr. Christopher Hoch, director of athletic and marching bands at Ohio State University, is scheduled to speak in Cleveland about “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”. Hoch’s speech is at Windows on the River 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Orange City Schools employee accused of making racial slur in front of students
The Orange City School District is investigating after a district employee was accused of making a racial slur in front of students.
South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
case.edu
Therapy dogs at Kelvin Smith Library
Kelvin Smith Library will host a visit with therapy dogs Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. in the atrium. This event is part of the library’s Wise and Well initiative. Learn more about the event.
citymapleheights.com
Mayor Blackwell to participate in the upcoming The City Club of Cleveland forum, ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’.
Make plans to attend the upcoming City Club of Cleveland forum with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell, Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore, and Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas; as they discuss ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’, with moderator Sheila Wright. The forum, which...
Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods
The authors also make suggestions on how to addresss "100 years of discrimination and institutionalized racism”
