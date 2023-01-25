Read full article on original website
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's sports schedule
The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams swept their visitors from Grand Island. The Panther girls earned a 56-40 victory. Tasha Eisenhauer had 19 points to lead maroon and white. The Panther boys topped the Islanders 58-51. Jack Borgman's 15 points was tops for Norfolk. Minnesota-Duluth swept the Wayne...
Norfolk High to host boys, girls wrestling invitationals
The Norfolk boys and girls wrestling teams host their annual invitationals at the Norfolk High gymnasium on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The boys invite will feature three ranked teams: No. 3 Norfolk, No. 6 Columbus and No. 6 Grand Island. Omaha Westside, Bellevue East, Fremont, Lincoln Northeast and Millard...
No. 10 Minnesota-Duluth too much for Wayne State women
No. 10 Minnesota Duluth outscored Wayne State 25-9 in the second quarter to take control of the contest as the host Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 74-54 Friday evening in a Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball game played in Duluth, Minnesota. UMD stays unbeaten in the NSIC at 15-0 and...
Jansen scores 31 but Wayne State men fall in overtime to Minnesota-Duluth
For the fifth time in the last 13 meetings and the sixth time in the series, Wayne State and Minnesota Duluth played overtime in men’s college basketball Friday evening in Duluth, Minnesota but the host Bulldogs made all five field goals in the extra session to hold off the Wildcats 92-87 in overtime in a Northern Sun Conference cross division battle.
Wayne State cross country teams earn academic awards
The Wayne State College men’s cross country team has earned the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team Award for the 11th straight season announced Thursday afternoon by the coaches association office in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Wildcats posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.54 for the 2022 season, which tied for 13th-best in NCAA Division II.
Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern, which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats...
Creighton men top century mark in 104-76 win over St. John's
Behind a combined 75 points from the starting unit, the Creighton men's basketball team posted a 104-76 win over St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The win lifted the Bluejays to 12-8 on the season and 6-3 in BIG EAST action, while St. John's fell to 13-8 overall and 3-7 in conference play.
Late Kick: Nebraska will make a big jump forward in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains how due to Nebraska claiming Jeff Sims he believes the Cornhuskers will improve mightily next season.
Friday Flakes: Matt Rule Said Last Season was the “Slow Burn” and Nebraska is Different than Temple and Baylor
So all about the semantics of what needs to happen with the Nebraska job. John Bishop, of Unsportsmanlike Conduct threw out the following poll:. The Nebraska job needs one of the three R’s or it is starting from scratch. Is it a rebuild, a reload or a reset? Or maybe it’s starting from scratch.
Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
Saturday snow chance; Arctic blast this weekend
Isolated pockets of rain/snow/mix moved through the state overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. These have since come to an end, and we’re trending in a drier direction for most of Friday. There will be plenty of sun to go around, with partly cloudy skies on average. High...
Saunders County crash kills one, injures four
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
Scott Cordes selected to serve as Nebraska State Fire Marshal
LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Scott Cordes of Norfolk to serve as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. In a press release Friday afternoon, Pillen said Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on...
