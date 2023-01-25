The Case Western Reserve University men’s basketball team hoped to make a comeback after losing their first two games of the season against conference opponents the University of Rochester and Emory University. CWRU Head Coach Todd McGuinness stressed that despite Rochester’s historical winning streak against CWRU, CWRU didn’t play well and missed crucial shots. In the loss against Emory, he said that, “It was nice to see us battle back but not the results we wanted.” He also acknowledged that “every game in this season is going to be a battle, but you got to win at home, that is what is going to come down to. You have to take care of your home court,” emphasizing how important the upcoming games against Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Chicago would be for this team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO