Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
case.edu
CCEL announces new volunteer opportunities
Recently, the Center for Civic Engagement and Learning (CCEL) has introduced new community service trips that members of the Case Western Reserve University community can partake in. Starting last semester, these fall under two unique categories, CCEL Serves and CCEL pop-ups. Danielle Hickman, an assistant director with CCEL, recently mentioned...
case.edu
5 questions with… Emmanuelle Iskandar, a Mandel School student making a career change
Emmanuelle Iskandar completed her master’s degree in food engineering in Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020—the day after the devastating port explosion in Beirut. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis the explosion had caused, it was challenging for freshly graduated students like Iskandar to find a job.
case.edu
Earn prize money for your writing
The Department of English is offering more than $1,500 in prizes through its annual competitions. Undergraduate and graduate students can apply for the 2023 English Prizes by Friday, March 17, at 4 p.m. Undergraduate students are advised that they may receive no more than $100 in prize money without reduction...
case.edu
Earn three credits abroad this spring; application deadline today
Make this spring semester the one that dreams are made of—earn three credits for a Case Western Reserve University course while traveling internationally with classmates and university faculty members. Courses are available in global healthcare, economics, social work and more. The deadline to apply is today (Jan. 27). See...
case.edu
The OMA: A place that feels like home
The Case Western Reserve University campus is home to a lot of special places and hidden gems, but one shines brighter than most—the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA). Tucked away on the fourth floor of Sears Hall, this office may seem of minimal importance, but that perception is changed as soon as you walk through the door. On my first visit, a staff member noticed my new face and offered me a welcome tour, where I was informed about all that OMA strives to offer to CWRU’s student community. I have returned several times since, coming back to warm faces and a cozy atmosphere.
case.edu
Interprofessional and Interdisciplinary Education and Collaborative Practice Retreat
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to the Interprofessional and Interdisciplinary Education and Collaborative Practice Retreat Thursday, Feb. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. in Samson Pavilion and via Zoom. The keynote speakers at the retreat will be:. Stella Ng, director of the Centre for Advancing...
case.edu
Get writing support at the Writing Resource Center
The Writing Resource Center is open for the spring semester. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the center’s staff in person or virtually. Consultants can help with anything from SAGES essays to National Science Foundation grants —and everything in between. Students also...
case.edu
CWRU students guess the song
In this video, Shejuti Wahed tests CWRU students’ musical knowledge by asking them to finish the lyric or guess the song. Some students answered within seconds, while others struggled a little more to name them. See how many you can guess correctly by clicking on the video!
case.edu
Complete the annual compliance training
Join the many faculty and staff members who have already completed the 2023 version of the annual compliance education module, launched recently by the Compliance Office. In its seventh consecutive year, the module contains new content that focuses on how compliance supports safety. It discusses policies relating to environmental health and safety, public safety, policies and practices regarding minors on campus, and other related topics.
case.edu
CWRU Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity releases survey to assist in Diversity Strategic Action Plan
The Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity (OIDEO) has launched a campus-wide survey at Case Western Reserve University in order to further the goals of their Diversity Strategic Action Plan (DSAP), created in 2012. Moving forward, the questionnaire will be administered every three years in an attempt to regularly monitor the campus climate in regards to inclusion and diversity.
case.edu
Senior season is upon us—for better and for worse
If I had a dime for every time this week someone asked me how I felt about knowing I’m graduating this semester, I’d probably make, actually, about three bucks. It may not be very much money, but it is still an absurd amount of dimes. Stupid sayings aside,...
case.edu
Therapy dogs at Kelvin Smith Library
Kelvin Smith Library will host a visit with therapy dogs Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. in the atrium. This event is part of the library’s Wise and Well initiative. Learn more about the event.
case.edu
Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership accepting funding applications for translational research projects
The Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership (CCTRP) is accepting applications for 2023. The purpose of CCTRP funding is to support collaborative translational research projects that address unmet or poorly met clinical needs. CCTRP seeks to reduce the market risk of promising new clinical products arising from the research programs of biomedical engineering and other Case Western Reserve University faculty.
case.edu
Swimming and diving teams split 2023 openers
After a two-month hiatus, the Case Western Reserve University swimming and diving teams have been back in action since Jan. 14. In a home event against the State University of New York College at Geneseo (SUNY-Geneseo), the men’s and women’s teams came away victorious at 162-138 and 178-122, respectively. This past weekend, however, both teams fell to Kenyon College, with the men’s team losing 178-122 and the women’s team losing 190-110. Both Spartan teams now stand at 3-2 overall.
case.edu
Men’s basketball defeats WashU, falls to UChicago
The Case Western Reserve University men’s basketball team hoped to make a comeback after losing their first two games of the season against conference opponents the University of Rochester and Emory University. CWRU Head Coach Todd McGuinness stressed that despite Rochester’s historical winning streak against CWRU, CWRU didn’t play well and missed crucial shots. In the loss against Emory, he said that, “It was nice to see us battle back but not the results we wanted.” He also acknowledged that “every game in this season is going to be a battle, but you got to win at home, that is what is going to come down to. You have to take care of your home court,” emphasizing how important the upcoming games against Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Chicago would be for this team.
case.edu
PeopleSoft HCM to be unavailable early Saturday
Due to scheduled maintenance, PeopleSoft HCM will be unavailable Saturday, Jan. 28, from midnight to 8 a.m. During this time, employees will be unable to view or update employee information, including entering updated personal information, entering time, approving time and viewing paychecks, in addition to other functionality. For assistance with...
case.edu
Mandel’s Robert Fischer talks about impact of inflation on food prices
Economic numbers offer clues to low-income residents’ struggle with high inflation. Signal Cleveland: Robert Fischer, associate professor and the co-director of the Center on Urban Poverty and Community Development at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, discussed the impact of inflation on food prices, which skyrocketed 11.4%. “We built these support systems, like food stamps [SNAP], that don’t change quickly even when you see this huge increase in food costs,” he said. “When people cannot do anything else to stretch their dollars, they end up at the pantries.”
case.edu
Free CPR, AED and Stop the Bleeding training sessions to be held next month
The Department of Public Safety will host free CPR, AED and Stop the Bleed training sessions throughout the month of February for all Case Western Reserve University faculty and staff members, students, and external partners in University Circle. These certificates are free. Get more information and register for a session.
case.edu
Film showing: White Chicks (2004)
The CWRU Film Society and the American Marketing Association will co-sponsor showings of White Chicks (2004) Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. in Strosacker Auditorium. Pre-register for tickets through CampusGroups. View the CWRU Film Society’s full third-quarter schedule.
case.edu
EMS Spartan Reservation System to undergo maintenance
Due to scheduled maintenance, the EMS Spartan Reservation System will be unavailable from Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 a.m. Campus users will be unable to book a room or workspace for a brief window during this time.For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western Reserve University, contact the University Technology Service Desk at help@case.edu or 216.368.HELP (4357) or visit help.case.edu.
Comments / 0