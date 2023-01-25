ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bel Air’s 260-Acre Spread, Representing 6 Percent of Neighborhood, Goes to Auction

While it’s hard to imagine that an undeveloped property topping out at a whopping 260 acres could still exist in Los Angeles, just such a parcel is currently up for auction. The private Senderos Canyon spread is located in Bel Air and represents 6 percent of the total land mass of the ultra-pricey L.A. neighborhood. “It’s about three times the size of Disneyland,” says co-listing agent Scott Tamkin of Compass’ Tamkin Real Estate Group. (Note: While Disneyland theme park itself is around 85 acres, the entire Disneyland resort including hotels and California Adventure is about 500 acres.)More from The Hollywood ReporterEiza Gonzalez...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy