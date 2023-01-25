Read full article on original website
Related
leisuregrouptravel.com
Get Outdoors in the Northwoods of Wisconsin
Day 1: Attractions in Eau Claire, Washburn County and Superior, Wisconsin. Begin your itinerary in Eau Claire, a former sawmill hub and French trading post that now welcomes visitors with its diverse restaurants and historic sites. Groups can tour authentic 1890s cabins at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp, admire unobstructed views of Braun’s Bay, and catch a baseball game at Carson Park (where legends like Hank Aaron, Joe Torre, and Bob Uecker played). Continue north to Washburn County, which features railroad excursions, farm tours, and DIY art activities to appeal to any interest. Orient your group at the Namekagon River Visitor Center before stopping at the Washburn County Historical Museum (a preserved 1888 Lutheran church that houses over 150 years of county history) and Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum (which celebrates the golden age of North American canoeing with 25 antique watercraft). Conclude your day in the town of Superior and Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center. The World War II flying ace and Superior resident was one of the most-decorated fighter pilots in American history, and this center honors his legacy with an immense hangar populated with military vehicles. The collection’s highlight is a Lockheed P-38 Lightning aircraft fully restored to resemble the one Bong flew during his service.
wxerfm.com
WFBF Statement on DNR Virtual Listening Session Announcement
MADISON –Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz issued the following statement following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announcement of a virtual listening session on the proposed Wolf Management Plan:. “Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates the Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to hear from the public regarding the...
wtaq.com
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
wpr.org
Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies
After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Savor the Tastes of Wisconsin
In both urban areas and idyllic country settings, groups can sample the state’s culinary scene. Biting into a crisp, juicy apple fresh from the tree. Sipping wine on a patio with sweeping vineyard views. Getting a behind-the-scenes look at the beer-making process and then quaffing a pint in the taproom.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
news8000.com
DNR: Five snowmobile fatalities reported already for 2023
MADISON (WKBT) -- Five people have died in snowmobile accidents in the month of January, the Wisconsin DNR announced Friday. Each of these accidents involved single adult operators between the ages of 42 and 68. Four out of five were men, the DNR said. “One fatality is one too many,"...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
wxerfm.com
Five Wisconsin Snowmobile Fatalities So Far in 2023, Seven This Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that five fatal snowmobile accidents have occurred so far in 2023. These are in addition to two fatal crashes that happened in December of ‘22. In all seven fatalities during the current season, collision was the common thread, with all but the most recent two involving fixed objects. One of the two on January 26th involved a collision with another snowmobile, and the other was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a road.
wxerfm.com
Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative
MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
939thegame.com
Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’
Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America
Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stop automatic payments from teachers to their unions?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, the passage of Act 10 prohibited employers from deducting “labor...
WSAW
2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to feature over 2,200 entries
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are gearing up for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host of the contest, announced...
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
wxerfm.com
Farmers for Sustainable Food shares how farmers are being climate smart at annual meeting
MADISON, Wis. — Riding a wave of momentum entering 2023, Farmers for Sustainable Food stands poised to expand their efforts in farmer-led sustainability projects, according to leadership. Members, leaders and industry partners gathered for FSF’s 2022 annual meeting on Jan. 19 at the Dairy Strong conference. Word is...
Comments / 0