WFBF Statement on DNR Virtual Listening Session Announcement
MADISON –Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz issued the following statement following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announcement of a virtual listening session on the proposed Wolf Management Plan:. “Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates the Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to hear from the public regarding the...
Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative
MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
Farmers for Sustainable Food shares how farmers are being climate smart at annual meeting
MADISON, Wis. — Riding a wave of momentum entering 2023, Farmers for Sustainable Food stands poised to expand their efforts in farmer-led sustainability projects, according to leadership. Members, leaders and industry partners gathered for FSF’s 2022 annual meeting on Jan. 19 at the Dairy Strong conference. Word is...
Most Sheboygan City, Area Employment/Unemployment Stats Nearly Flat Year-Over-Year
Preliminary December employment and unemployment figures for both the Sheboygan Metropolitan Area and City of Sheboygan showed little change compared with the previous year, that according to statistics released on Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Seasonally-adjusted Employment in the Sheboygan Metropolitan Area was put at 62,400 for...
Five Wisconsin Snowmobile Fatalities So Far in 2023, Seven This Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that five fatal snowmobile accidents have occurred so far in 2023. These are in addition to two fatal crashes that happened in December of ‘22. In all seven fatalities during the current season, collision was the common thread, with all but the most recent two involving fixed objects. One of the two on January 26th involved a collision with another snowmobile, and the other was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a road.
