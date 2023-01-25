ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)

Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Bittle Becomes Marion Girls All-Time Scoring Leader

Jerzy Bittle came into her Marion Lady Wildcat’s game with Meridian needing 10 points to break the Marion all-time girls scoring record. She got that and one more in the first quarter to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 61-29 win over Meridian at Cuss Wilson Gym in Marion. Bittle finished with 36 points, including 4 3’s, to give her the new record of 1,728 breaking Clarissa Gross record of 1701 set in 2002.
MARION, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
wkms.org

Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah

Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

The area is in the path of a winter storm

A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses

PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale man accused of gun running

A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Southern Ill. hardware store stocked up ahead of winter weather

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - When the snow starts coming down, a local hardware store sees the number of customers going up. On Tuesday Afternoon, before the winter weather rolled in, we stopped inside Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale to see how stocked up they are on all winter weather equipment.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

3 arrested after police search Carbondale home

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel

Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Paducah man accused of animal cruelty

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man faces gun, firearms charges in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug and weapons charges in Mount Vernon after authorities found him hiding in a home. Roberto M. Roman, 34, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel. Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
PADUCAH, KY
