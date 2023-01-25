Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)
Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
KFVS12
Carbondale police chief says they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people as a big party weekend approaches. The Carbondale Police Department say they will have an increased presence for the Polar Bear parties. According to Police Chief Stan Reno, the department is working with SIU...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bittle Becomes Marion Girls All-Time Scoring Leader
Jerzy Bittle came into her Marion Lady Wildcat’s game with Meridian needing 10 points to break the Marion all-time girls scoring record. She got that and one more in the first quarter to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 61-29 win over Meridian at Cuss Wilson Gym in Marion. Bittle finished with 36 points, including 4 3’s, to give her the new record of 1,728 breaking Clarissa Gross record of 1701 set in 2002.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
KFVS12
Carbondale man accused of gun running
A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. hardware store stocked up ahead of winter weather
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - When the snow starts coming down, a local hardware store sees the number of customers going up. On Tuesday Afternoon, before the winter weather rolled in, we stopped inside Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale to see how stocked up they are on all winter weather equipment.
One of the Best Bakeries in Kentucky is Hiding Inside this Old-Time General Store
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but let's be serious, there's nothing better than a good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after police search Carbondale home
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
kbsi23.com
Man faces gun, firearms charges in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug and weapons charges in Mount Vernon after authorities found him hiding in a home. Roberto M. Roman, 34, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KFVS12
5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel. Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
KFVS12
Murphysboro police ask resident to move vehicle parked on snow routes
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible. According to a release, police say the Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing the routes as soon as the snow begins to fall. A list of snow routes in...
920wmok.com
Name Released in Monday Night’s Pedestrian Fatality – Chief Masse talks with WMOK about the Negative Effects of Social Media when these types of events occur
(WMOK – Metropolis, IL) Illinois State Police Troop 10 has identified Amiee L. Davis, age 32 of Metropolis as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a jeep near the US45 / I24 interchange around 7:30 on Monday evening. A release from Illinois State Police Troop 10 advises...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after driver crashes into parked car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a driver hit a parked car on Tuesday evening, January 24. According to police, the crash happened on Lorimier Street, across from City Hall, around 6 p.m. An ambulance was called to the scene. The road is closed for the investigation.
