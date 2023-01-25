Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven still trying to make a comeback

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven has been diligently working to make it back on the football field after injuring his knee two preseasons ago.

Burr-Kirven could not battle back from the torn ACL he suffered in 2021 and was cut by the Seahawks last July after failing his physical. He spent the 2022 season on Seattle’s reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the former Husky during his final press conference of the season.

“He’s in a little bit of an experimental mode, the surgeries that he’s had and the process that he’s going through,” Carroll told reporters. “He is making progress, he’s always in the weight room with us, he’s always here working, really with a tremendous mentality. The nerve issues, there’s really intricate stuff going on, so he’s had to have a really good attitude to stay in the fight, and he is, he’s in the fight, and he’s planning on getting back out there. We’re going to give him every chance, if he can do it, this is going to be the place he does it.

“So we’ll see what happens, but he’s upbeat, he’s positive, and he’s made improvements in an area that sometimes you don’t make any.”