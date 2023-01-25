ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven still trying to make a comeback

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHP7M_0kQkkAkx00

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven has been diligently working to make it back on the football field after injuring his knee two preseasons ago.

Burr-Kirven could not battle back from the torn ACL he suffered in 2021 and was cut by the Seahawks last July after failing his physical. He spent the 2022 season on Seattle’s reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the former Husky during his final press conference of the season.

“He’s in a little bit of an experimental mode, the surgeries that he’s had and the process that he’s going through,” Carroll told reporters. “He is making progress, he’s always in the weight room with us, he’s always here working, really with a tremendous mentality. The nerve issues, there’s really intricate stuff going on, so he’s had to have a really good attitude to stay in the fight, and he is, he’s in the fight, and he’s planning on getting back out there. We’re going to give him every chance, if he can do it, this is going to be the place he does it.

“So we’ll see what happens, but he’s upbeat, he’s positive, and he’s made improvements in an area that sometimes you don’t make any.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Denver Broncos poised for major move

The Denver Broncos could reveal the franchise’s next head coach as soon as Wednesday, according to NFL sources. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “some” sources believe that the Broncos could kick off the league’s annual hiring process. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Steve Wilks’ plans after losing out on Panthers job

Steve Wilks was essentially the runner-up for the Carolina Panthers head coach position, and he is already preparing for his future after not landing the position, The Panthers announced the hiring of Frank Reich as head coach on Thursday, leaving Wilks without a role. He guided the Panthers to a 6-6 finish as interim coach... The post Report hints at Steve Wilks’ plans after losing out on Panthers job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Jones hungry ahead of matchup vs. Bengals: 'See you at Burrowhead Stadium'

It seems that the Kansas City Chiefs have heard the comment coming from Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton on the sideline during the AFC divisional round. Defensive lineman Chris Jones made a not-so-subtle reference to the trash talk as he ended his comments to the media on Friday. A reporter asked how he intended to spend his Saturday knowing that the Chiefs would play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals on Sunday, and Jones gave a straightforward answer before ending with what is sure to become one of his most iconic quotes.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Sean Payton 'definitely is still in play' for Cardinals and Broncos head coach searches

Here’s the latest on the Sean Payton news cycle from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to downplay rumor-mongering from some fake news accounts on social media and share what’s actually being said around the league as Payton looks for his next job. The market seems to have cooled rapidly on the former New Orleans Saints head coach as teams get a better idea of what it would take to pull him out of broadcasting with FOX Sports and get him on their sidelines.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy