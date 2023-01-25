Read full article on original website
Statesboro-Bulloch college students receive fall academic honors
Colleges and universities with students from Statesboro and Bulloch County provide the following merit notes to Grice Connect. We will continue to report local students success as colleges report these to us. Belmont University Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of...
Young artists at Brooklet Elementary honor Martin Luther King Jr. with mural
To celebrate the amazing legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., each art class at Brooklet Elementary School was recently given the opportunity to express their understanding of his importance to our world. Through art, the students were able to discuss, write, and draw all that Dr. King’s life represented....
Bulloch County Teacher of the Year Banquet honors top educators
The region’s top educators are being celebrated for their dedicated service. Teachers from across the school district’s 15 schools were honored on Jan. 24, during the Teacher of the Year Banquet. The Statesboro Herald sponsors the banquet, which was held at Uncle Shug’s Banquet Rooms in Statesboro.
The Averitt Center for the Arts draws many to Downtown Statesboro
“The Averitt” as many call it, brings people from across the region, state, and even state lines to downtown Statesboro. Tony Phillips, Deputy Director and Education Superintendent for the Averitt Center stated, “The main thing people give us credit for is in bringing people downtown.” He continued, “There have been families who have moved to the area for the sole purpose of having their children participate in the Averitt’s programs. There have been kids who have grown up with us.”
