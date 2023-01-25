ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grice Connect

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

The Averitt Center for the Arts draws many to Downtown Statesboro

“The Averitt” as many call it, brings people from across the region, state, and even state lines to downtown Statesboro. Tony Phillips, Deputy Director and Education Superintendent for the Averitt Center stated, “The main thing people give us credit for is in bringing people downtown.” He continued, “There have been families who have moved to the area for the sole purpose of having their children participate in the Averitt’s programs. There have been kids who have grown up with us.”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy