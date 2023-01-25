Read full article on original website
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
What Mel Kiper Says About Bears Trading Justin Fields
The dean of NFL draft analysts compared Justin Fields to this year's QB crop while speaking with AM-1000's Waddle & Silvy.
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November. In 10 games with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded a lowly...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Chicago Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these 3 players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be
bvmsports.com
Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?
Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
Bleacher Report
CFB Players Who Aren't Eligible but Would Be Top Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
atozsports.com
Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream
The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023
The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Extension Candidates to Create Cap Space Ahead of 2023 Free Agency
The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Recruiting Storylines Heading into 2023 National Signing Day
The early signing period has nearly killed the old February National Signing Day. Remember all the hoopla, the whirlwind of decisions and the ranking flips of yesteryear? Those were fun times, but we're left with a shell of that drama now that the December signing session features most each class' talent.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks
Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC After Less Than 1 Season as Broncos Head Coach
The New York Jets announced Thursday they hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported New York has also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter. Hackett went 4-11 as the Denver Broncos head coach this season, failing to make it...
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Say QB Won't Retire, Will Return to Dolphins in 2023
Tua Tagovailoa's NFL career will continue despite speculation that he might hang up the cleats after suffering multiple head injuries during the 2022 season. Tagovailoa's parents, Galu and Diane Tagovailoa, said Wednesday during an interview at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii that the Miami Dolphins quarterback intends to return to the team in 2023 and will not retire.
Bleacher Report
Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team
The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
